Local medical facility gets international accreditation

Latest update September 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
On Wednesday last, the Balwant Singh Hospital laboratory was accredited by the ISO 15198 through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, referred to as A2LA. The hospital laboratory was also recognized by private sector parties inclusive of Automotive Industry, American Standard of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and 11 others.
The A2LA is a non-profit public service internationally-recognized accreditation body in the United States that offers laboratory-related accreditation services.
The announcement was made yesterday when the management of the hospital hosted a press conference.
Balwant Singh Hospital spent the last two to three years preparing itself for the accreditation which was given due to its approved and applauded standards.
The hospital laboratory was also required to be qualified with certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).
This accreditation enables customers to better trust the laboratory for the services it provides. Results issued by the hospital laboratory are also recognizable across the globe by doctors.
The internationally accredited hospital can now diagnose its patients in a recognized facility.
The ISO (International Organization for Standards) 15198 describes a process for manufacturers of in vitro diagnostic medical devices to validate quality control procedures they recommend to their users.
The proud Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Madhu Singh said, “It has been a long journey for us. We have flirted with the ISO for almost three years but have worked seriously for the last two years towards this goal.”
She said that with the support of GNBS, the goal was attained even sooner.
Representative of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Rodlyn Semple said, “We would have been offering technical support to this laboratory and this shows that within our country, other conformity bodies can make it…
Accreditation opens global market and this can possibly mean that we can have medical tourism coming here because with accreditation and with the ISO 15198 it tells us that the lab is technically competent. There is confidence and assurance in the validity of the results.”
