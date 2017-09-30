GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League… Jacobs’ 61 leaves E/Bank in front

East Bank were 161-7 in reply to the 140 all out made by West Berbice, enjoying a lead of 21 going into the second day today of their fifth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League at Bush Lot in West Berbice.

National off Spinner Steven Jacobs, batting at number five, stroked 61 from 82 balls decorated with 11 fours, West Indies U-15 Captain Sachin Singh scored 29 and Guyana U-19 left-hander Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with 23.

National left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie extended his lead among the wicket takers to 31 by taking two wickets yesterday, while Cleon Glasgow also took two wickets

Earlier, West Berbice, sent in to bat with opening batsmen Raffel Estraido (15) and Arthley Bailey (16) put together 31 for the first wicket before Estraido was removed by Rutherford, while six runs later Rutherford removed the danger man Shimron Hetymer (5) after the left-handed Test batsman had scored 116 in the last round on his return from England.

When Bailey was trapped LBW to Jacobs the score was 39-3, only Javid Karim (19), Gudakesh Motie (21) and Andrew Dutchin, who top-scored with 28, offered brief resistance for West Berbice as Rutherford (3-29), Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (3-41) and Jacobs (3-40) did the damage with the ball for East Bank.