Executed Brazilian miner was a multiple killer

– lived in Guyana under false name after escaping from jail

In Guyana, he was known as Antonio Da Silva, a respected and extremely wealthy gold miner with several dredges, a wife, and two children.

But his real name appears to have been Siviomar Antônio de Oliveira, also called “Lorão,” a ruthless 36-year-old who had killed his first wife and even murdered some of his fellow inmates while in prison.

De Oliveira’s secret life unraveled this week after he was brutally executed by a gang of gunmen who had tied him up and tortured him after invading his Akaiwanna, Cuyuni mining camp last Tuesday.

Information out of Brazil revealed that ‘da Silva’ was actually Siviomar Antônio de Oliveira, or “Lorão. ”

He was convicted of killing his ex-wife, Luzia Rodrigues Ramos, in the municipality of Caracaraí in 2004. He was also implicated in “executions inside the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary, when he was arrested by Operation Bastille in 2008. The authorities investigated the death of detainees within the prison system,” a report seen by Kaieteur News stated.

“He escaped in 2011 and had never been located by Roraima Police.”

In Guyana, where he had been reportedly living following his escape, “Lorão” acquired vast claims in the Cuyuni area, reportedly operating some 19 dredges. He had some 120 Brazilians in his employ. He had recently purchased a parking lot in Alberttown, Georgetown.

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine told journalists on Thursday that investigations indicate that ‘Da Silva’ had a licensed shot gun and a .32 handgun, but these weapons are now missing.

Questions are now being asked as to what screening process the Brazilian underwent before being granted a firearm licence.

It is unclear whether Siviomar Antônio de Oliveira also had a Guyana passport. According to individuals close to the slain man, de Oliveira knew of the plot to raid his Akaiwanna, Cuyuni, Region Seven camp three months ago, and even had photographs of five of his would-be attackers.

The sources also claimed that the fugitive had even prepared for the attack on his camp but might have been caught off guard.

Kaieteur News understands that two of the attackers and the victim were once neighbours, when the businessman lived in Brazil.

The third suspect is a former employee of the dredge owner, and the fourth is reportedly an “assassin” from Suriname who was hired by his former neighbours. The identity of the fifth suspect is unclear.

Reports indicated that the gunmen, who all spoke Portuguese, stormed the camp at around 17:45 hrs last Tuesday, and remained until around 02:00 hrs on Wednesday.

On entering the camp, the gunmen reportedly tied up de Oliveira’s workers and proceeded to torture their boss, while demanding that he hand over the vast amount of gold they assumed that was on the claim. However, de Oliveira had reportedly sent out most of the gold to the city two days prior to the attack.

Determined not to leave empty handed, the gunmen reportedly held Da Silva’s workers at gunpoint and forced them to “wash down” the gold that was on site.

Before leaving the camp, they took de Oliveira some 500 meters from the site and reportedly tortured him before shooting him, execution-style. A postmortem revealed that he was shot twice; once to the head and to his upper body.

Photographs seen by this newspaper showed the businessman’s bloodied body in a ditch with his eyes black and blue and his face swollen.

Kaieteur News was told that after killing Da Silva, his attackers were transported to Venezuela border in a blue and white wooden boat which reportedly had a dolphin on it. According to information received, one of the suspects was nabbed with gold in Venezuela by a group called the ‘Syndicate’, which is a criminal gang in the Spanish-speaking country.

Some of the slain man’s employees managed to take refuge in another area.

It was there that one of the workers transmitted information about what happened to the police. Police were sent to the mining area early Wednesday morning to investigate the killing.

Up to late yesterday afternoon, there were no reports of any arrests.

Both the Consulate of Guyana in Brazil and the Brazilian Embassy in Georgetown indicated that the slain man’s family is being assisted to facilitate the procedures regarding the documents needed to transfer the body to Brazil.