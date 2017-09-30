Army, Education Ministry in key meeting to revive Nat’l Cadet Corps

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) held its second consultation with the Ministry of Education in relation to the resuscitation of the National Cadet Corps.

According to the army, the Ministers of Social Cohesion and Education, George Norton, and Nicolette Henry, along with a team, which included Chief Education Officer Marcel Huston, were present at the meeting.

It was Minister’s Norton first interaction at the consultation, as Minister responsible for “Youth”.

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West and Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia, Colonel Gary Beaton, led the GDF team which also included Staff Officer One General One, Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Foster.

“The meeting provided the Ministry’s officials with an updated brief following consultation with other stakeholders. It also presented another opportunity for the Ministers to peruse and make recommendations on the implementation plan which was presented by Training Officer of the Guyana People’s Militia, Major Eon Murray.”

Norton, who was also at the meeting for the first time, lauded the programme. He noted that it is timely, given the needs of society at this time.

“He recommended that as the programme expands, efforts be made to include schools situated in communities where social ills are more prevalent.”

Brigadier West noted that the force was pleased to have the guidance of the Ministry’s officials. “We are happy to use your guidance to improve on this programme. Thank you in advance for your support,” he stated.

The first phase of the programme will target students aged 12-16, in selected schools in Regions Three, Four, Six, Nine,Ten and Georgetown. It will be expanded to other regions.

According to the army, Major Eon Murray has since completed several meetings with Regional Administrations as well as Parent-Teacher Associations in all of the targeted regions.

It is expected that, through the National Cadet Corps, participants will be set on a path to realizing their true potential, while at the same time, developing certain life skills and understandings.

In essence, the Corps intends to develop future youth leaders and good citizens.