A Call Centre opens in Linden but space is a constraint

By Jacquey Bourne

Due to the high percentage of unemployment in Region Ten, two young brothers Collis and Kirk Lymerick, pooled their resources and started a Call Centre ‘LinDev’ in Kara Kara; in the former Highway View Furniture Store building providing jobs for youths in the Region.

“We saw the need for jobs in Linden. My brother and I always wanted to come up with an idea to have a large number of Lindeners employed, so when the opportunity came for us to have a Call Centre set up, we immediately began to jump into research to see how feasible it will be for us. That is not to say that it was not without stress and hiccups, but we managed to get things started.”

Co-owner Collis Lymerick said that they started operations last May with a staff of eight and a single contract. To date, 18 people are on payroll. They have been able to acquire more contracts.

“We are basically learning as we go along.”

Lymerick said that there are hiccups such as limited space as the building they are occupying presently is cramped; and the inability to grow can easily threaten existing contracts as clients want growth with performance; and unstable electricity and internet.

Lymerick said that they will stay true to their Mission Statement ‘Delivering Development Through Excellence, Ideas and Innovation’ by making LinDev Group a vehicle for development for their clients, employees and community, by continuing to offer a quality service that grows their client’s businesses because they intend to become a large, stable employer in the mining town.

On the other hand, at present, they are stuck at such a low number because of their limited space. However, he noted that an application was made to NICIL and LEN for rental of the former Toucan Call Centre Building in Kara Kara.

He said that he met with the CEO of NICIL, Mr. Horace James, who lauded them for their giant step as young Lindeners. He was very supportive. “If we get the Toucan Call Centre building, another 100 young people can be employed by December.”

According to Collis Lymerick, LinDev deals with customer and client levels. The entity is steadily developing new strategies to help reach the ever-changing market goals.

Their goals are to generate 200 or more jobs and focus on enhancing the employability of youths and women in society; to create a sustainable revenue stream within the town of Linden through international market and; to implement part time and work from home jobs that will provide income to those unable to work full time but are capable of undertaking such a job.

Secretary of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development Staydon Payne lauded the brothers. He said that the Chamber engaged them under the Development committee to assist with the expansion.

“LinDev is a member of the Chamber. Currently, they have secured a contract with an overseas company that will see, between now and December, training for about 100 jobs created; and by 2018 a possible 200 to 300 jobs created.