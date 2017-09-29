Special Children Unit exhibition launched

The Ministry of Education launched the Special Schools Exhibition yesterday at the Umana Yana.

It was operated under the theme of the Special Educated Needs Unit (SEN),”addressing learning difficulties, exceptionalities, difficulties and disabilities through transformed learning environments, curriculum modification and teaching /learning strategies.”

In attendance were Uette Mitchell, Education Officer for the Special Education Needs Unit (SEN), Savvie Hopkinson, the National SEN Officer and the Head of Curriculum Department, and National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) Sandra Persaud.

According to Ms Savvie Hopkinson,” This Exhibition is an appropriate way and occurs at an opportune time to inform of the capabilities and skills of students with Special Education Needs and Disabilities .It is a moment to signal to firms, companies, and their human resource managers that students with special education needs and disability rightly belong to the employment pool and deserve to be considered without prejudice. It is a moment to illustrate that the end of education is the production of good citizens, capable individuals, and confident persons skilled and prepared to contribute to their own wellbeing, their families and communities.”

She also stated that the children appreciate the participation in the event and states that it is a sign of support for persons living with disabilities.

Expressing her appreciation to those who attended, Head of the Curriculum Department in the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Sandra Persaud stated that their presence “shows that you have an interest in what is going on around you and more so as it relates to learners with disabilities.

Over the last eight years with the establishment and the growth of a unit responsible for Special Education Needs a lot is happening, in that children are given the opportunities to showcase their talents.

“There is even more focus on inclusive education which has supported children with disabilities in our country. We are ensuring that children with disabilities access primary and secondary schools that meet their needs. We also provide specialised and skills training to help children so that at the end of their career will be able to earn a decent livelihood.”

She also quoted Ronald Edmonds who said that,”Children know how to learn in more ways than we know how to teach them” and therefore, our instructional programmes should reflect the most exciting and diverse ways of educating our citizens.”

On display were many creative pieces ranging from art to agriculture.

Many of the exhibits came from vocational schools for the disabled.