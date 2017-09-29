Region Two overcome Banks DIH to take Mixed Circle Tennis title

Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) defeated Banks DIH Circle Tennis Team in theMixed category when they collided recently at Zorg Sports Club on the Essequibo Coast.

The Region Two side batted first and scored 309–13 off 120 deliveries, with V. Lall scoring 62, Jermy Paul 30 and Alwin Paul 22.

Banks DIH was restricted to 300-11 when deliveries expired. Matthew Mc Lennon top scored with 68, Eon Cosiah got 33 and Deandra Wishart 27.

Banks DIH tasted success in the All Female segment, Region Two won the toss and took to the circle first; they made 147-6 off their allotted 60 deliveries with Brenelda Persaud getting 42.

Banks DIH responded with 182-5, Asheena Stewart hit 63, Savannah Lynch 29 and Simone Williams 23. Meanwhile, at the Banks ground, Victory Chasers Circle Tennis Club (VCCTC) won the Female and the Mixed Team matches against Banks DIH.

In the female category, Banks DIH batted first and reached 201-13, Alicia Archer made 31, Deandra Wishart 26 and Alicia Thronton 19.

VCCTC responded with 220–5, S. Abrams got 23.

In the Mixed Team division, VCCTC batted first and mustered144–5, Micheal Trotman struck 56, Linden Johnson 32 and Edward Cobenna 23.

Banks DIH responded with 138–5, Troy Mc Rae hit 30 and Orane Paul 25.