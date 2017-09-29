Persaud all-round efforts boost Mc Gill

Sukhu’s ton lifts Windsor Forest

A fine all-round performance by Sudesh Persaud guided Mc Gill Sports Club to a 38-run victory over Ambassador when the West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament resumed on Sunday last.

Persuad struck five fours and two sixes in a top score of 61 as Mc Gill posted 138-2, batting first at Canal Number 2 gound. S. Dean supported with 45 which included three fours and three sixes; K. Boyce had 1-23.

Ambassador were bowled out for 100 in 18 overs in reply. Boyce made 31 with three maximums as Persaud returned to take 3-19 and Dean 2-15. Host Windsor Forest beat Malvern by 64 runs. Led by a fine century from Doesh Sukhu, Windsor Forest scored 171-7, batting first.

Sukhu slammed nine fours and six sixes in an even century while R. Seeman claimed 2-22. Malvern was sent packing for 107 in 17 overs in response. A. Peter made 40 (3×6); Rohan Harinarine captured 3-15 and Ganpat Sookram 2-20.

In other matches, All Youths beat Meten-Meer-Zorg ‘A’, Sawpit defeated Wales and Zeeburg got the better of Independence ‘A’.

The game between West Demerara Police and Rising Stars was abandoned due to rain.