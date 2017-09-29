NAMILCO on board EBFA 7-A-Side tourney sets for tomorrow

Fazia’s Collection also support

Village teams on the East Bank of Demerara would tomorrow be testing their skills against each other in a one-day 7-a-side football competition set for the Grove Playfield from 14:00hrs.

Long time supporters of sports across the nation, National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) has come on board as the main sponsor of tomorrow’s event.

In handing over the company’s contribution to East Bank Football Association Executive Member, Clive Matthews yesterday at the Company’s Agricola headquarters, NAMILCO’s Affeeze Khan said that they were very pleased to support the continued development of the sport on the East Bank and are eager to see the game back up and running at the senior level.

”We have been following the progress of the sport on the East Bank and must say that we are encouraged that competitive play has resumed following months of inactivity due to rain. We the improved weather conditions we are happy that you are making this move to get the villages back to full playing capacity again.”

The EBFA is currently running off their leg of the inaugural nationwide GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 Intra Association Under-17 league which is in the second round as well as the second annual Ralph Green Under-11 League.

Matthews in response thanked Khan and NAMILCO for their continued support and investment in eth development of, especially young players not only on the East Bank but Guyana by extension noting that the Under-17 level is a critical feeder to the senior teams in each association and beyond.

Known for the popular Wheat-Up porridge mix which is manufactured at NAMILCO, fans and players will have the opportunity to indulge as company aims to power up all for what is anticipated to be an exciting afternoon and evening of football which will conclude under lights.

Meanwhile, Fazia’s Collection, located at America and Longden Streets in the City also made a contribution towards the successful hosting of tomorrow’s fundraising event.

Managing Director Mr. Terry Anderson noted in handing over his contribution that support for the event is one small way of Fazia’s Collection giving back to the society through the medium of sports.

He noted that they have always been supportive of such events that seek to bring players and fans together for wholesome entertainment.

Teams from Agricola, Herstelling, Mocha, Diamond, Grove, Friendship, Soesdyke, Kuru Kururu and Yarrowkabra are expected to battle each other for a first place prize of $40,000 in the one-day tournament.

Teams are encouraged to be present for 14:00hrs when the draw would be done before action commences. Matches would be played for 20 minutes, two equal halves of 10 minutes each while the final would last for 30 minutes, two equal halves of 15 minutes.