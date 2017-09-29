Minister Broomes visits Archibald family

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday visited the family of Leonard Archibald, 13, at Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice who was allegedly brutally murdered recently by villagers. Leonard disappeared while riding his bicycle and following the arrest of two men, the bike was recovered in the Berbice River. His body was later found in the said River.

The rape/murder has shocked the nation with allegations that the police in Berbice received reports of other incidents but did nothing.