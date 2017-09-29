Minister Broomes visits Archibald family

Latest update September 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday visited the family of Leonard Archibald, 13, at Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice who was allegedly brutally murdered recently by villagers. Leonard disappeared while riding his bicycle and following the arrest of two men, the bike was recovered in the Berbice River. His body was later found in the said River.
The rape/murder has shocked the nation with allegations that the police in Berbice received reports of other incidents but did nothing.
Sep 29, 2017On Wednesday night, it was business as usual for the favourite teams as they dictated the show at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on night three action in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships....
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
If the charges of corruption weren’t so deadly you could actually laugh at Donald Ramotar’s reaction to police... more
A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents or... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]