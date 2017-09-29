Lindener charged for forging Police Commissioner’s signature to get firearm

An air condition technician was yesterday ordered to post $150,000 by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for allegedly forging Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud’s signature on an application for a firearm license.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeremion Noerhamed, of Lot 53 Blue Berry Hill, Wismar Linden, denied the charge which alleged that on September 25, at Georgetown with intent to defraud, he uttered to Kezia Carrington, a law enforcement officer at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), one forged application for a firearm licence, purported to show that same was issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, knowing same to be forged.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffery, who asked that her client be released on reasonable bail.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that the defendant during the month of March, purchased an air gun online and it was shipped into Guyana.

The court heard that when the defendant went to uplift the article sometime in the month of June, he was told that in order to uplift the air gun he needed a permit.

The defendant then wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, seeking permission for a permit.

The court heard that after the letter was sent to the Commissioner, a letter was sent back to the defendant denying the permit.

A few days later, the defendant returned to the GRA office with what was purported to be a letter of approval from the Commissioner of Police to uplift the air gun. A GRA officer inquired from the Commissioner of Police about the signature on the permit which was suspected to be forged and Commissioner Persaud denied signing the permit.

The Police was then called in and the defendant was arrested and later charged.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 5, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.