Informative sessions commence to better educate GPHC staff

“Without training an organization will eventually die.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPHC, Brigadier (Ret’d), George Lewis made this observation yesterday to staffers at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was at the time delivering remarks as the Health Institute partnered with the Ministry of Social Protection to launch their ‘Informative Sessions’ at the Hospital to better educate the staff on issues that poses a problem in Guyana.

Also present were Deputy CEO, Elizabeth Gonsalves, representative and resource person of Ministry of Social Protection, Deidre Ifill and Winetta Bayley.

The sessions will focus on various topics over the next four to six months.

Informative sessions will include topics such as domestic violence to be held October 12 of this year, Trafficking in Persons, which was yesterday conducted and subjects such as suicide, which is currently on the rise in Guyana according to Chairperson and Employee Assistance Officer of GPHC, Peggy Benjamin.

The CEO in his remarks said, “Today the management of the Georgetown Public Hospital continues its training of staff members in order to prepare you (staff) to better perform your various duties.”

He said the sessions are being conducted with the intent of providing staff with the necessary tools to foster their development and impact their performance.

Lewis went on to define ‘training’ as, “The process of imparting specific skills…and training is an educational process which involves the sharpening of skills, concepts, attitudes and gaining more knowledge to enhance the performance of employees.”

He noted that training is an integral part in the advancement of workers and by extension, the development of organizations. The importance of continuous training was stressed as the CEO made reference to the fact that if nurses and doctors were not trained, the objectives of the institution would be impossible to achieve.

It is his belief that workers should be able to identify the issues that worry the patients and be able to treat the matter delicately. As it relates to gender affairs he said, “The scope of this activity is wide. However, we must be able to work with and provide services to the different types of persons who appear at our institution without fear or favour, affection or good will.

“Suicide and mental health, this is an area where much work is needed to identify and deal with persons who have challenges and are contemplating to take their life.”

GPHC remains hopeful that space can be created at the hospital for persons to become comfortable and not be discriminated due to sex, race or belief as well as a healthy environment for persons challenged in any way to share their issues and receive help.

Earlier this year, training concluded in the Customer Care Department to better prepare the workers to communicate better with members of the public.