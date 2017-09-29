Guyana Police Force gets special bond to store evidence through Canadian High Commission Justice Education Society

The Guyana Police Force now has a special storage bond, courtesy of the Canadian High Commission.

The facility was handed over yesterday at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The gift was a collaborative effort through the Justice Education Society (JES) and the Canadian Embassy, who recognized a need for a storage facility consistent with international standards for police forces. It was funded by the Canadian High Commission.

Though funds were a dilemma, the resolution was made to put two containers together. Also security mechanisms, such as surveillance cameras and grills, were installed to follow the movement of officers in the facility and to make sure there is no disparity in the handling of evidence.

Following the construction of the facility, training was also given to officers so that they know the standard operating procedures.

Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Williams were among the attendees.

According to Assistant Commissioner Williams, the bond was made to put an end to the problem of storage of evidence that had plagued the Guyana Police Force..

”We are here to recognize a very important and significant contribution to the Guyana Police Force through the Canadian Government. JES engaged the GPF for at least two years, and their mission was to help build the capacity of the GPF, as it relates to the area of training techniques, case management and crime investigations.

“Over 250 ranks would have been exposed to these exercises, as the training was an incremental development, meaning that it was taught from junior to senior level in building capacity to perform. We have noticed that the ability to perform has increased and we are thankful that JES stayed, to monitor the performance.”

The handling of evidence at the storage bonds for exhibits at the GPF had problems and now this project will make storage easy.”

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan stated that he is glad that JES and the Canadian Embassy arranged how the protocols should be, so that evidence can be traceable as to who touched it, what time it was touched and why it was touched, as it is important that “we get our litigation right.”

“We thank the Canadian government for supplying certain pieces of equipment and giving training to officers and for funding the operations and also JES for training. It is an important aspect of this matter that we need to continue training for this police force because we are seeing great pitfalls and shortcoming on matters like storage keeping.

“ A lot of information is being spread in the press that nothing is being done in the law and order (area) but there is a lot being done…. But I see people mocking us saying that although we have training…..we are still having problems. Well we are going to have our problems and we will have problems just like any major democracies, because even though they have better police systems, they still have problems. But it is important that we keep building the education, the training or infrastructure despite being small …thanks very much to JES.

I also congratulate both of them for what they are doing in Guyana.”

Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee also stated that the donation “marks the handing over of the storage property to the GPF to strengthen the criminal justice system. It also shows the Creative solution, a shipping container that was turned into a storage bond for storing case evidence. This is also evidence of the will of the GPF to do what it takes to strengthen the criminal justice system and it shows the strengthened relationship between our two countries.

“I thank JES for the support and I am confident that this new property room will strengthen evidence based investigations, which would contribute to a higher level of ethics and trust in the criminal justice system.“

This was a further demonstration of GPF commitment to improve their policing standards to re-establish the credibility of the Police Force.