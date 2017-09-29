Guyana is being run by Pee Pee Pee two

Guyana now got to live wid six of one and half a dozen of de other. De country had Pee Pee Pee one; now it got Pee Pee Pee two.

Things that unfolding daily now, resembles exactly wha use to happen when one was in power.

Janet give ExxonMobil ten times de number of oil plots than wha de law seh dem must get. She think she was doing a good, but dem boys believe she was paving de way fuh Jagdeo, that scamp, fuh full he pocket. When a reporter talk bout wha Janet do de other day he seh he woulda give dem all.

De man from Pee Pee Pee two wha tek over de oil project do exactly wha Jagdeo seh he woulda do. He enforce wha Janet do and then give away more.

Dem boys ain’t certain if wha he give away is to full he pocket or full he bank book. He then sell another set of oil plots to another oil company.

When Soulja Bai find out wha one of ee Pee Pee Pee two member do, he pull out some of de gray hair from he head. He seh he couldn’t believe this nonsense.

A matter of fact, he seh is de Waterfalls paper enlighten him because none of he people brief him about Exxon. De only thing he coulda do after that was to appoint five more people from ee Pee Pee Pee two fuh watch one another when it come to oil.

All who plan fuh mek further deals now got fuh pull back.

Dem boys seh Soulja Bai appoint de odda five too late; horse done jump out de stable and get away.

Dem boys seh as soon as dem go in office dem start mek deals. De first deal dem mek was de one wid Bee Kay. He only write a threatening letter and dem settle fuh more money than wha de whole garbage project cost.

Dem continue giving way money wid de $12.5 million a month bottom house drug bond in Albouystown.

De City Council lef Georgetown wid de parking meter scandal.

Talk half and remember a Minista e-mail from Exxon which seh dis type of exposure does only happen after dem lef de country; not before.