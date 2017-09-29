Latest update September 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTT/National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Six results and a single draw highlight night three

Sep 29, 2017 Sports 0

On Wednesday night, it was business as usual for the favourite teams as they dictated the show at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on night three action in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships.
Out of the seven matches played, only the first division game between Old Fort Titans and Saints Hockey Club ended in a draw while the Saints Hockey Club pulled off an edgy 3-2 win over GCC Pit bulls.
The most emphatic win was the National Women’s 9-0 mauling of Old Fort Shooting Stars.
A great follow up for the national women who thrashed Old Fort Veterans 8-2 on Tuesday evening as they continue to fine-tune their skills ahead of next month’s Pan American Cups Championships.
In the other women’s division match of the night, the young Bingo Spartans side got off to a surprisingly good start against tournament favourites Pizza Hut GCC. It took the Pizza Hut ladies 11 minutes to get on the score sheets through a Sonia Jardine penalty corner.
Pizza Hut then stamped their authority on the match as time elapsed, rattling in four more goals before full time. Caribbean junior squash silver medalist Kirsten Gomes scored the final goal of the game for the Spartans in their 5-1 win.
The Men’s first division have seen the National Blacks smashing in 23 goals in the first two nights of the tournament. In the Blacks’ clash against Bounty GCC on Wednesday evening, they settled for a 7-1 victory against the most decorated team in the championships 14-year history.
Hilton Chester led the national team with a hat-trick supported with a double from Jamarj Assanah and one each from their Captain Robert France and Andrew Stewart.
Before GCC’s Dwayne Scott scored his side’s only goal, the Blacks were already up by 6 goals.
The Old Fort Titans battled Saints in the other men’s first division match of the night and pulled off a predictable 3-1 victory.
The youthful Saints scored first through a well taken penalty corner from Yonnick Peters and Old Fort dug deep to draw level thanks to Ascofu Simon before the half. Old Fort dominated the second half with a field goal and a penalty stroke conversion from Jason Clarke to complete their come from behind victory.
Saints pulled off a gritty 3-2 triumph over the GCC Pitbulls in the men’s second division competition while the Hikers defeated Saints Stanislaus College, 2-1. The lone veterans match of the evening saw the Old Fort Goal Getters securing their first win by handing the Antonio’s Grill Hikers their second loss by 6 -3.
Matches continue throughout the week from 17:00hrs daily with the finals set for tomorrow evening.
The Men’s national selections, the Blacks and the Greens will play an exhibition match before the final presentation tomorrow night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
(Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

GTT/National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Six results and a single draw highlight night three

GTT/National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Six results and a single...

Sep 29, 2017

On Wednesday night, it was business as usual for the favourite teams as they dictated the show at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on night three action in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships....
Read More
GCF shortlists five for Elite Road CCC in Martinique… Road Race King & Queen Raynauth Jeffrey and Claire Fraser-Green headlines team

GCF shortlists five for Elite Road CCC in...

Sep 29, 2017

GFF/CONCACAF ‘D’ Licence Course underway, 25 Coaches to benefit

GFF/CONCACAF ‘D’ Licence Course underway, 25...

Sep 29, 2017

NAMILCO on board EBFA 7-A-Side tourney sets for tomorrow

NAMILCO on board EBFA 7-A-Side tourney sets for...

Sep 29, 2017

Persaud all-round efforts boost Mc Gill

Persaud all-round efforts boost Mc Gill

Sep 29, 2017

Beach Volleyballers to represent Guyana at Inter Guianas’ competition in Suriname

Beach Volleyballers to represent Guyana at Inter...

Sep 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]