GTT/National Indoor Hockey C/ships… Six results and a single draw highlight night three

On Wednesday night, it was business as usual for the favourite teams as they dictated the show at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on night three action in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships.

Out of the seven matches played, only the first division game between Old Fort Titans and Saints Hockey Club ended in a draw while the Saints Hockey Club pulled off an edgy 3-2 win over GCC Pit bulls.

The most emphatic win was the National Women’s 9-0 mauling of Old Fort Shooting Stars.

A great follow up for the national women who thrashed Old Fort Veterans 8-2 on Tuesday evening as they continue to fine-tune their skills ahead of next month’s Pan American Cups Championships.

In the other women’s division match of the night, the young Bingo Spartans side got off to a surprisingly good start against tournament favourites Pizza Hut GCC. It took the Pizza Hut ladies 11 minutes to get on the score sheets through a Sonia Jardine penalty corner.

Pizza Hut then stamped their authority on the match as time elapsed, rattling in four more goals before full time. Caribbean junior squash silver medalist Kirsten Gomes scored the final goal of the game for the Spartans in their 5-1 win.

The Men’s first division have seen the National Blacks smashing in 23 goals in the first two nights of the tournament. In the Blacks’ clash against Bounty GCC on Wednesday evening, they settled for a 7-1 victory against the most decorated team in the championships 14-year history.

Hilton Chester led the national team with a hat-trick supported with a double from Jamarj Assanah and one each from their Captain Robert France and Andrew Stewart.

Before GCC’s Dwayne Scott scored his side’s only goal, the Blacks were already up by 6 goals.

The Old Fort Titans battled Saints in the other men’s first division match of the night and pulled off a predictable 3-1 victory.

The youthful Saints scored first through a well taken penalty corner from Yonnick Peters and Old Fort dug deep to draw level thanks to Ascofu Simon before the half. Old Fort dominated the second half with a field goal and a penalty stroke conversion from Jason Clarke to complete their come from behind victory.

Saints pulled off a gritty 3-2 triumph over the GCC Pitbulls in the men’s second division competition while the Hikers defeated Saints Stanislaus College, 2-1. The lone veterans match of the evening saw the Old Fort Goal Getters securing their first win by handing the Antonio’s Grill Hikers their second loss by 6 -3.

Matches continue throughout the week from 17:00hrs daily with the finals set for tomorrow evening.

The Men’s national selections, the Blacks and the Greens will play an exhibition match before the final presentation tomorrow night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

(Calvin Chapman)