GTT sensitizes on Breast Cancer

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday launched an event that seeks to promote awareness for persons affected by cancer and to raise funds for the Guyana Cancer Foundation through the inaugural Pinktober Special.

The launch was held at the company’s head office on Brickdam.

During the Pinktober event which is scheduled for the month of October, customers are invited to purchase the ‘Pinktober Special’ at GT&T for just $2000, which entitles them to entry into the Guyana Cancer Foundation, a free one-week data plan, training at the National Park on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for the Awareness Walk, while on Sundays, group training will be done.

The special does not end there, since customers will also be given the opportunity to choose one of three tickets to attend any of the upcoming shows, which GT&T is sponsoring. It additionally provides over $500 to the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

Pinktober month also promises a Breast Cancer Awareness five K and 10K Walk to be held on October 21, 2017. Persons can register for the walk online at gtt.co.gy/cancerwalk.

Representatives from several influential businesses across Guyana such as Banks DIH, Impressions, Starr Party Rentals, Hits and Jams Entertainment and PULSE Entertainment attended yesterday’s event.

Local artistes such as Saiku, Kester Dean, Deejay Akeem of 94.1 also attended.

According to the company’s Marketing Consultant, Samantha Gooden, “The most important thing for GTTT is to be able to touch the lives of customers and when we first started working the goal was firstly, how do we at GTT do more in the community, how do we get GTT to do more in the culture and with their products. So we wanted to find the platform to do all of those things in a powerful way and so GTT’s Pinktober is the platform that we have decided to do that.”

She added that the initiative is also about the Guyana Cancer Foundation, which is very excited to collaborate with the team to not only bring awareness to those affected, but to serve as an encouragement for early detection of the disease.

Persons interested in the offer can visit the company’s Robb and Camp Street location on October 2.

Gooden was proud to mention that the initiative is one which the Company wishes to continue.

Yesterday’s event was one which voiced the ‘warrior’ stories of those who have battled the disease. The emotional session served as an encouragement to those who attended and are currently treating cancer.

One of those sharing their stories was Public Relations Officer of GPHC, Mitzy Campbell. She told of how she was diagnosed at a very young age and after fighting the great battle was able to overcome. Her story has been able to touch lives near and afar. In 2015, Campbell was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement for years of outstanding service in the private and public sectors.