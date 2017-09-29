GFF/CONCACAF ‘D’ Licence Course underway, 25 Coaches to benefit

Latest update September 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and CONCACAF facilitated D License programme which will last for four days began yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Board Room.
This programme which is designed to build capacity among national coaches is being conducted by CONCACAF Instructors, Lenny Lake from St. Kitts and Nevis and Argentinean, Juan Carlos Michia.
Twenty-five (25) Coaches including some from the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centers, the National Sports Commission and Schools will benefit from the training and will seek to have themselves qualified with the CONCACAF D License certificate upon successful completion of the programme.
”We’re here to help you, we don’t have all the answers but one thing for sure is that we care about you guys because you’re the future of the soccer (football) in this country (Guyana)”, stated Instructor Juan Carlos Michia, a former Major League Soccer (MLS) player and Coach, during the press brief at the GOA, yesterday.
The other instructor, Lenny Lake, pressed the issue of discipline of being successful, “The good coach is all about conduct and character.
When we leave (Guyana) we must be able to say to CONCACAF that we are satisfied to have licensed coaches not only who can coach but those that have the right character and conduct to develop football in Guyana.”
Meanwhile, head of the GFF Wayne Forde, stressed the need for the development of local players who show immense potential which is usually curtailed in the long run.
“Guyana has the raw talent but we haven’t done much with it in the past”, Forde posited as he reiterated the role of coaches in player development.
