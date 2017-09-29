GCF shortlists five for Elite Road CCC in Martinique… Road Race King & Queen Raynauth Jeffrey and Claire Fraser-Green headlines team

Reigning Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Time Trial and Road Race King and Queen, Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey and UK based Claire Fraser-Green will lead Guyana’s charge for medals at the upcoming Elite Road Caribbean Cycling Championships set for Martinique from October 21-24, next.

While the dominant Fraser-Green who has ruled the distaff side of the sport at the national level having won the Road Race for the past five successive years is the lone female, Jeffery, a member of Team Pharmaco-Deep South of the USA and Trinidad and Tobago would be in company of current GCF Points Race leader Jamal John (Team Coco’s), Shaquel Agard (United), Paul De Nobrega (Evolution) and Alanzo Ambrose (GDF/Team Alanis).

Former National Cyclist Dwayne Gibbs has been named Coach while Joseph Britton has been appointed Manager.

The GCF had originally named Jeffrey, John, Agard (standby), Geron Williams and USA based Jermaine Burrowes as their team for Martinique.

This combination of cyclists is strong on paper but it’s now down to how team training would be designed in order to maximize their chances of medaling come next month.