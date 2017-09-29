GCF shortlists five for Elite Road CCC in Martinique… Road Race King & Queen Raynauth Jeffrey and Claire Fraser-Green headlines team

Latest update September 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Reigning Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Time Trial and Road Race King and Queen, Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey and UK based Claire Fraser-Green will lead Guyana’s charge for medals at the upcoming Elite Road Caribbean Cycling Championships set for Martinique from October 21-24, next.
While the dominant Fraser-Green who has ruled the distaff side of the sport at the national level having won the Road Race for the past five successive years is the lone female, Jeffery, a member of Team Pharmaco-Deep South of the USA and Trinidad and Tobago would be in company of current GCF Points Race leader Jamal John (Team Coco’s), Shaquel Agard (United), Paul De Nobrega (Evolution) and Alanzo Ambrose (GDF/Team Alanis).
Former National Cyclist Dwayne Gibbs has been named Coach while Joseph Britton has been appointed Manager.
The GCF had originally named Jeffrey, John, Agard (standby), Geron Williams and USA based Jermaine Burrowes as their team for Martinique.
This combination of cyclists is strong on paper but it’s now down to how team training would be designed in order to maximize their chances of medaling come next month.
Sep 29, 2017On Wednesday night, it was business as usual for the favourite teams as they dictated the show at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on night three action in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships....
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
Sep 29, 2017
If the charges of corruption weren’t so deadly you could actually laugh at Donald Ramotar’s reaction to police... more
A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents or... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]