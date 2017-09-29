Beach Volleyballers to represent Guyana at Inter Guianas’ competition in Suriname

The respective winner and runners-up of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Beach Volleyball competition will represent Berbice and Guyana at the Inter Guianas’ National Beach Competition in Nikeri, Suriname.

The pairs are Luen David/Ray Moore and Davendra Latchman/Samuel Fraser. The competition will be staged from today to October 1st.

The players will be accompanied by National Coach and President of the BVA Levi Nedd and are expected to leave today.