Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Spring U13 cricket continues

Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
A fine all-round performance by Daniel Mootoo guided Demerara Cricket Club to a nine-wicket victory over Everest Cricket Club when the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares and Tropical Spring U13 cricket continued recently at DCC.
Batting first Everest CC were bowled out for 70 in 23 overs with Avinash Rajkumar scoring 15 and Yougish Persaud 10; Mootoo grabbed 4-3 and Inderjit Nanan 2-23.
Mootoo then returned with the bat to top score with 30 to take the man-of-the-match award as DCC responded with 71-1 in 11.4 overs. Ezekiel Wilson supported with 14.
Sep 28, 2017LONDON, CMC – Evin Lewis’s sublime career-best hundred and Alzarri Joseph’s maiden five-wicket haul both proved in vain as West Indies crashed to a six-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis in the...
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
The tragedy of the rape/murder of Leonard Archibald has struck this nation like a gargantuan hurricane, something we have... more
The Americans parade their rich and successful; we tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement; we idolise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]