Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Spring U13 cricket continues

A fine all-round performance by Daniel Mootoo guided Demerara Cricket Club to a nine-wicket victory over Everest Cricket Club when the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares and Tropical Spring U13 cricket continued recently at DCC.

Batting first Everest CC were bowled out for 70 in 23 overs with Avinash Rajkumar scoring 15 and Yougish Persaud 10; Mootoo grabbed 4-3 and Inderjit Nanan 2-23.

Mootoo then returned with the bat to top score with 30 to take the man-of-the-match award as DCC responded with 71-1 in 11.4 overs. Ezekiel Wilson supported with 14.