UK group vying to build new Demerara River bridge, meets with Scott

Preparations for the construction of a new crossing on the Demerara River are underway with at least one overseas company signaling interest in taking part.

Yesterday, officials from the European construction giant- the Royal BAM Group – met with Minister Keith Scott and other officials from the Ministry of Social Protection to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Included in the BAM team were Business Development Manager, Sander Janssen, Area Operations Manager, Tam Smith, and a representative from the British High Commission, Narvan Singh.

According to the ministry, the initial focus and interest of the UK-based BAM Group is the construction of the new bridge over the Demerara River.

“This meeting was convened at the behest of the construction company to familiarize itself with the pertinent laws impacting labour –Management Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Social Security, Trade Unionism and other areas of interest inclusive of rates of pay, working hours and so on,” the ministry explained.

The availability of necessary skilled personnel, including engineers needed to be a part of the prospective Demerara Harbour bridge construction was also discussed.

“The representatives of the group gave the assurance that it intends to comply with all labour legislation as well as customs and practices which impact the construction industry in Guyana.”

Scott assured the investors that Guyana at this juncture of its evolution is an investor-friendly environment.

He said that he welcomes the news that the expected job creation for Guyanese would be in the vicinity of 300, directly, with a further 700-800 persons indirectly.

“However, the Minister said that it is the mandate of the Ministry of Social Protection to intervene whenever employees are dissatisfied with their working conditions even if such dissatisfaction do not result in industrial dispute.

“He also reminded the Group on its obligations to become acquainted with and obey the Labour related legislations under all circumstances.”

The Group noted that it is a company that is willing to adhere to all labour laws of Guyana and engage union representatives of their employees if the need arises.

“The company also highlighted that it is willing to make available training to all levels of employees so that they can acquire new and specialized skills. The Ministry of Social Protection encouraged the group to make full use of the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency which is attached to the Ministry of Social Protection in conjunction with the media so that vacant positions can be filled as it seeks to promote employment opportunities to Guyanese.”

The bridge would be one of the biggest in recent years in terms of infrastructure for the state, and would mirror that of the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

A recently released feasibility study for a new crossing by Dutch firm, LievenseCSO, recommended the structure to be constructed between Houston, East Bank Demerara, and Versailles, West Bank Demerara. It could cost up to US$170M and will include 11 km of new road and two flyover bridges across the public roads on East and West Bank Demerara to reduce congestion.

Government is moving to pre-qualify contractors for the massive project which will then be required to submit proposals according to the designs.

The feasibility study also recommended a hiking of bridge rates by 250 percent and for Government to contemplate offering a subsidy to ease the burden on commuters.

The current bridge between Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara and La Grange, West Bank Demerara, which has become inefficient, should be dismantled, the report recommended.

A number of homes at Houston have to be removed at Houston to make way for the approaches to the three-lane bridge that was proposed.