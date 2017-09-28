Taxi driver charged for sexually assaulting 7- year- old girl

A taxi driver who was hired by the parents of a seven year old child to take her to and from an Islamic school, yesterday found himself in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly fondling the seven year old.

Thirty-six-year-old Anansuarundin Khan of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where he denied the charge which alleged that between June 1 and June 30 he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen.

The man was represented by Attorney-at-Law Sase Gunraj who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail.

Police Inspector Vishnu Hunt had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.

According to information the taxi driver was hire by the child parent to carry her to school and take her home. It was while the defendant was taking her home he stop the vehicle and zip down her pants and fondle her private parts.

The child upon her arrival home complained to her mother.

The mother then went and reported the matter to the police and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.

Magistrate Latchman ordered to the defendant to post bail in the sum of $ 150,000.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 5 where he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for assignment.