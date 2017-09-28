Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Taxi driver charged for sexually assaulting 7- year- old girl

Sep 28, 2017 News 0

A taxi driver who was hired by the parents of a seven year old child to take her to and from an Islamic school, yesterday found himself in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly fondling the seven year old.
Thirty-six-year-old Anansuarundin Khan of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where he denied the charge which alleged that between June 1 and June 30 he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen.
The man was represented by Attorney-at-Law Sase Gunraj who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail.
Police Inspector Vishnu Hunt had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.
According to information the taxi driver was hire by the child parent to carry her to school and take her home. It was while the defendant was taking her home he stop the vehicle and zip down her pants and fondle her private parts.
The child upon her arrival home complained to her mother.
The mother then went and reported the matter to the police and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.
Magistrate Latchman ordered to the defendant to post bail in the sum of $ 150,000.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 5 where he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for assignment.

More in this category

Sports

Lewis, Joseph career-bests in vain as England take series

Lewis, Joseph career-bests in vain as England take series

Sep 28, 2017

LONDON, CMC – Evin Lewis’s sublime career-best hundred and Alzarri Joseph’s maiden five-wicket haul both proved in vain as West Indies crashed to a six-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis in the...
Read More
Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname Bodybuilding & Fitness Comp.

Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname...

Sep 28, 2017

Archery Guyana/Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs holds successful collaboration

Archery Guyana/Ministry of Indigenous People’s...

Sep 28, 2017

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Sep 28, 2017

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Spring U13 cricket continues

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares,...

Sep 28, 2017

National Futsal Cup kicks off tonight at National Gymnasium

National Futsal Cup kicks off tonight at...

Sep 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Greed is groovy

    The Americans parade their rich and successful; we tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement; we idolise... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]