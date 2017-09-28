PI into shooting of ‘John Kirby’ to close today

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the shooting of Martin Atwell, also known as ‘John Kirby’ is expected to close today with the prosecution recalling its final witness, Police Lance Corporal (Detective) Rodwell Chapman, to give further testimony.

Former policeman Lloyd Lyte, 43, is currently out on $150,000 bail for the offence which alleges that on November 14, 2016, he discharged a loaded firearm at Atwell, with intent to murder him.

Based on reports, Atwell was standing outside the ‘Wings and Things’ bar, on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown when an argument ensued between him and Lyte.

Police said the row started after Atwell refused to remove some beer bottles he placed on the trunk of Lyte’s vehicle.

It is alleged that after the argument, the ex-cop went into the bar, but Atwell followed him, pulled out a firearm and shot at him. The man immediately drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds at Atwell, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.

When the PI continued yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, Lance Corporal Chapman who is stationed at the Grove Police Station, was called to testify by Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt.

Lance Corporal Chapman testified to receiving a file with statements in relation to the matter.

The file, Lance Corporal Chapman said, contained a statement from former Police Constable Anthony Primo, who is now permanently residing overseas. The statement was tendered in court by the police witness. The statement was admitted to form part of the prosecution’s evidence after Magistrate Latchman overruled objections from Attorney-at-Law Satesh Kissoon, who is representing Lyte.

Also testifying were Police Constables Leandre Gillis and Devon Timmerman, who are both stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Court Superintendent Office.

Constable Gillis testified to unsuccessful efforts he made to serve a summons on former Police Constable Primo. According to Constable Timmerman, he listened to radio messages sent via the National Communication Network (NCN) radio for Primo to attend court.

On Tuesday Superintendent of Police Phillip Azore, who is also stationed at the Brickdam Police Station, was called to testify during which he told the court that he has received training in gun powder residue both locally and in the Caribbean.

He said that he has examined over 300 samples of gunpowder residue.

Earlier on in the PI, Atwell testified that prior to the shooting he was drinking Double Black whisky at the bar and feeling nice.

Also testifying was Police Constable Kevis Thomas, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown and attached to the Crime Laboratory.

According to the police witness, he carried out a gun powder residue examination on Atwell.

In May, Atwell, who is said to be a father of 30, was released on $200,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleged that he attempted to pervert the course of justice.

Particulars of that charge alleged that Atwell, 45, of Lot 374 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown contacted Hurst Simons to give false information to police.

The offence allegedly occurred on May 15 at Georgetown.

Court facts indicate that on the day in question, Simons dropped off Atwell’s son, Jose Atwell at his destination. However, after Jose disembarked the vehicle, Simons upon checking found a loaded firearm in the seat in which Jose was sitting.

Jose has been charged for being in possession of an illegal 9mm pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition.