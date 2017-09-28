New wharf, bond at Springlands

Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
A newly constructed wharf and bond at Springlands is expected to bring significant relief to farmers and residents in riverain communities in Region Six.
Region Six Chairman, David Armogan, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) valued the upgrades at around $26M.
The move to upgrade the infrastructure stemmed from previous complaints by farmers and residents who were forced to navigate a lengthy and unsafe walkway at Springlands.
Armogan explained that the bond will be of great use to the farmers, particularly from Orealla/Siparuta in the Corentyne River.
“What they are going to do when they come out is sit and sell the things themselves and what is not sold they can put it in the bond and come back the next day to sell it on the roadside. So we’re trying to assist them to at least make as much money as possible from their produce,” the Regional Chairman explained.
The new facility is expected to be opened officially next week.
Armogan noted that the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Communities have been ‘investing a lot of money’ in Baracara, in the Mazaruni River.
“A new playground is going to be constructed there, and a new recreational hall, so the people of Baracara stand to benefit greatly from the expenditure that is going to be laid out there in the Baracara area”, Armogon said.
