Marcus Bisram’s mother, another went to CID Headquarters to hand over $4M bribe – Detective

Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of Marcus Bisram, who was arrested by the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) for murder, and Maryann Lionel, the daughter of a murder accused, visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown to hand over a $4M bribe to Sergeant Kamal Pitama.

This is according to Woman Police Sergeant (Detective) Benjamin who was called to testify yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly when the trial of Inderjali and Lionel continued in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The $4M bribe was allegedly for Sergeant Pitama to suppress evidence against five men—including Bisram — who are accused of killing Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

So far, four men have been charged with the murder of Narinedatt. They are Radesh Motie, 39, of Lot 124 Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of Lot 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of Lot 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of Lot 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice; and Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The charge against Inderjali, who is Parsram’s daughter, and Lionel alleges that on November 19, 2016 at Eve Leary, Georgetown, they contacted Sergeant Pitama and offered him $4M in cash to forgo charges against Bisram – and also Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob who were at the time in custody pending investigation into the murder of Narinedatt.

Inderjali and Lionel, who are being represented by Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin, have been each released on $1.5M bail with instructions to report to the Springlands Police Station until the determination of the matter.

During her testimony, Sergeant Benjamin told the court that on November 19, 2016, she was on duty at CID Headquarters, when Sergeant Pitama told her something resulting in her preparing herself for a sting operation. Sergeant Benjamin said that about 09:30hrs, the very day she was at the Diaries Desk, at CID Headquarters, when she noticed Inderjali and Lionel go to Sergeant Pitama’s desk.

According to the police witness, “I moved to Sergeant Pitama’s desk and sat next to the two females (Inderjali and Lionel) whom I heard identify themselves as Maryann Lionel—she said she was the daughter of Harripaul Parsram, and the other female said she was Sharmilla Inderjali and she claimed to be the mother of one Marcus Bisram, who resides in the USA.”

Sergeant Benjamin said that she heard the woman tell Sergeant Pitama that they were the persons asked by Lloydie, Rajesh and Bisram to hand over $4M to police to finish the matter.

However, at this point Attorney Datadin objected to Sergeant Benjamin continuing with her testimony on the grounds that the witness is leading evidence of an entrapment.

Datadin is contending that the police knew an offence would have been committed after the monies were handed over and ought to have cautioned his client’s in accordance with the judge’s rule.

In his response to counsel’s arguments, Police Prosecutor Richard Harris argued that there is no evidence that Sergeant Benjamin was preparing for a sting operation in relation to the matter.

Sergeant Benjamin’s testimony was suspended until October 12, when Prosecutor Harris will further reply to Datadin’s contentions.

At a June 29, court hearing Magistrate Daly admitted the caution statement given to police by Lionel to form part of the prosecution’s evidence at the conclusion of a Voir Dire (trial within a trial).

Attorney-at-Law for the woman, Datadin had earlier on objected to the caution statement being admitted into evidence after he raised objections about a signature on the document police claimed was that of his client.

However, Magistrate Daly in her ruling said that Sergeant Hamlet DaSilva testified that he was present when Lionel affixed her signature to the document. It was upon that basis, Magistrate Daly ruled that the caution statement was admissible as a document.

In February, Sergeant Pitama was called to testify. He told the court that he did not take video recording of Lionel handing over the bag of money to him.

He was then asked by Attorney Datadin if he knew that it was a criminal offence for him to lie under oath. The police witness replied in the affirmative and revealed that he had indeed captured video footage of when the monies were handed over to him, using his personal cell phone.

Sergeant Pitama further said that he recorded same for his personal business.

But Sergeant Pitama admitted to the attorney that he was not doing personal business at the time of him making the recording. The police witness then stated that he would be able to identify the recording if he sees it again.

According to Sergeant Pitama, Lionel told him, “This is the money, de four million dollars fuh (you people) loose meh daddy (Harripaul Parsram) and the rest of dem man and not fuh lock up Marcus (Bisram) when he come.”

According to reports, Narinedatt was killed between October 31 and November 1, 2016.

Based on reports, Bisram had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended.

At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate when he was allegedly followed by Bisram who reportedly began making sexual advances towards him.

Narinedatt reportedly slapped and pushed away Bisram.

It was then the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt.

Based on reports, several men beat Narinedatt at Bisram’s premises.

It was reported that the carpenter was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain.

The men reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car.