Man falls from scaffold, dies hours later

Krishna Balwant Diaram, 43, of Vryheids Lust, East Coast of Demerara was at his work site at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, around 08:30am when he went up a scaffold that was approximately 10 feet high when he fell. He was at the time ‘loosing down a column’ for a client, at the back of Grand Coastal. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he later sucuumbed to his injuries.

Diaram died from an aneurysm, which is the result of a burst blood vessel in the brain causing brain haemorrhage.

The man reportedly told his 22-year old son, Tishaun Diaram, that he had a headache. He was eventually told to come down. On his way down, relatives recalled that he hit his head after he would have slipped on the scaffold. This resulted in Krishna receiving a blow to his head.

The man’s son ran to his attendance. The other workers washed the man’s face and rushed him immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Relatives disclosed that the man suffered from high blood pressure, as well as high cholesterol.

Doctors at GPHC on Tuesday last, disclosed to relatives of the victim that ‘he bleeding too much in he head’. According to a brother of Diaram, the doctors claimed that they could do nothing. He added that the doctors even told him after the CT scan that, “Two parts in he brain burst, so how long he going, he going.”

This Newscast understands that the man had returned from the Airport and had taken his breakfast before leaving for work.

Krishna was born in North Sophia and was married to Seema, the niece of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who showed up at the hospital on the afternoon of the incident.

He was a former security guard for the Prime Minister.

The man was the father of two, a boy and girl.

Kaieteur News was told that the man was speaking to his son on his way to the hospital. His last words to his son were ‘take care’.