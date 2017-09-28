Gunmen kill dredge owner

…workers held hostage for eight hours

Eight “Spanish-speaking” gunmen shot and killed a 36-year-old Brazilian dredge owner about 500 meters from his Akaiwanna, Cuyuni, Region Seven mining camp, hours after they held several of his workers hostage and raided his camp.

The dead man has been identified as Antonio Da Silva. His body bore several gunshot wounds.

According to information received, some time between 17:45hrs on Tuesday and 02:00hrs yesterday, a gang of about six to eight men, armed with rifles and handguns attacked the mining camp.

They reportedly bound the owner and his workers and ransacked the camp. Reports are that the gunmen even washed down the daily production after which the bandits reportedly took the dredge owner a distance from the camp and killed him.

A team of policemen went to the area yesterday to launch an investigation.