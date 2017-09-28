Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunmen kill dredge owner

Sep 28, 2017 News 0

…workers held hostage for eight hours

Eight “Spanish-speaking” gunmen shot and killed a 36-year-old Brazilian dredge owner about 500 meters from his Akaiwanna, Cuyuni, Region Seven mining camp, hours after they held several of his workers hostage and raided his camp.

The dead man has been identified as Antonio Da Silva. His body bore several gunshot wounds.

According to information received, some time between 17:45hrs on Tuesday and 02:00hrs yesterday, a gang of about six to eight men, armed with rifles and handguns attacked the mining camp.

They reportedly bound the owner and his workers and ransacked the camp. Reports are that the gunmen even washed down the daily production after which the bandits reportedly took the dredge owner a distance from the camp and killed him.

A team of policemen went to the area yesterday to launch an investigation.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Lewis, Joseph career-bests in vain as England take series

Lewis, Joseph career-bests in vain as England take series

Sep 28, 2017

LONDON, CMC – Evin Lewis’s sublime career-best hundred and Alzarri Joseph’s maiden five-wicket haul both proved in vain as West Indies crashed to a six-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis in the...
Read More
Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname Bodybuilding & Fitness Comp.

Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname...

Sep 28, 2017

Archery Guyana/Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs holds successful collaboration

Archery Guyana/Ministry of Indigenous People’s...

Sep 28, 2017

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Sep 28, 2017

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Spring U13 cricket continues

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares,...

Sep 28, 2017

National Futsal Cup kicks off tonight at National Gymnasium

National Futsal Cup kicks off tonight at...

Sep 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Greed is groovy

    The Americans parade their rich and successful; we tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement; we idolise... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]