Gunmen kill dredge owner

Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
…workers held hostage for eight hours
Eight “Spanish-speaking” gunmen shot and killed a 36-year-old Brazilian dredge owner about 500 meters from his Akaiwanna, Cuyuni, Region Seven mining camp, hours after they held several of his workers hostage and raided his camp.
The dead man has been identified as Antonio Da Silva. His body bore several gunshot wounds.
According to information received, some time between 17:45hrs on Tuesday and 02:00hrs yesterday, a gang of about six to eight men, armed with rifles and handguns attacked the mining camp.
They reportedly bound the owner and his workers and ransacked the camp. Reports are that the gunmen even washed down the daily production after which the bandits reportedly took the dredge owner a distance from the camp and killed him.
A team of policemen went to the area yesterday to launch an investigation.
Sep 28, 2017LONDON, CMC – Evin Lewis’s sublime career-best hundred and Alzarri Joseph’s maiden five-wicket haul both proved in vain as West Indies crashed to a six-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis in the...
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
Sep 28, 2017
The tragedy of the rape/murder of Leonard Archibald has struck this nation like a gargantuan hurricane, something we have... more
The Americans parade their rich and successful; we tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement; we idolise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]