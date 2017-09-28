Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname Bodybuilding & Fitness Comp.

Guyanese bodybuilders, Yannick Grimes and Chandani Khan made themselves and country proud with respective 2nd and 3rd finishes on Sunday last when they competed at the Suriname Weightlifting Federation Bodybuilding and Fitness Competition held at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall.

Held as a tribute the Surinamese Pro Bodybuilder Eddy Wilson, Grimes, the reigning Mr. Guyana Open Men’s Physique champion took second place in the Men’s Physique International segment.

The top three finishers from the Surinamese Men’s Physique Tall and Short Class were pitted against the international competitors where Grimes showed his class despite not being in tip top shape to finish a creditable second.

Khan, who outshone her colleagues to win the Miss Bikini and Miss Best Legs categories at the Fitness Paradise Gym annual Gym Expo in July this year, also made an impression on her international debut by placing third in the Miss Bikini International segment.

The other athlete that represented Guyana in Suriname on Sunday last, Caerus Cipriani did not make the top five in the Mr. Physique International competition.

The athletes were accompanied by Travis Trotman.