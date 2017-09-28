Goalpost falls, killing 6-year-old

A pregnant mother is currently mourning the death of her six-year-old child who sustained severe head injuries after a goal-post fell on him yesterday morning. At the time there was a sports practice session at the Community Centre Ground in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Glenshawn Skeete, a Grade One pupil, of Saint Paul’s Primary School was in the company of another male reportedly ‘swinging on’ the goal post which fell on top of him around 10:00am.

The child was immediately attended to by two teachers who rushed him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Skeete who was playing on the field was reportedly left in the supervision of two teachers who had divided the children into two groups.

The 39-year-old mother of the child, Stacy Skeete, is currently nine months’ pregnant. She was seen at GPHC yesterday morning in great distress. The inconsolable woman dragged her husband, Leroy Skeete across the compound even as he tried to calm her.

Officials from the Hospital were concerned for the mother since she was considered a patient, due to her condition.

Stacy Skeete recalled that she told the teachers her child was not going to sports and yet he was taken to the practice session.

His 37-year old father, Leroy Skeete, told Kaieteur News that his wife usually takes the children to school every morning. The man said that Glenshawn had six other step- siblings and two biological sisters who are aged nine and four years old.

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson, was also in tears at the hospital as were teachers and other MOE officials.

According to a release, the Ministry will continue to ‘engage the parents of little Glenshawn Skeete. Psychosocial and other forms of support were also pledged by the MOE to not only the family, but also to the students and teachers of the St. Paul’s Primary during their grief.