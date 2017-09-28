Body of suspected rape victim washed up at Foulis foreshore

Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
The partly decomposed body of a woman, suspected to have been sexually molested, was discovered at the Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) foreshore around 21:30 hrs on Wednesday.
The victim, who appeared to be in her late 30s is of mixed race, brown in complexion and about five feet, five inches in height.
Kaieteur News was informed that when the body was discovered, the victim’s blue jeans and light blue underwear were pulled to her knees while her blue top was above her breast.
The police found a yellow metal chain around the victim’s neck, a pair of multi-coloured slippers and a burgundy cloth hammock were discovered near the body. It was discovered by a fisherman.
