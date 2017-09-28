Berbice rape/murder… Accused child-killers remanded

Escorted by heavily armed ranks, alleged child-killers Hillary Edwards and Obediah Christopher were remanded yesterday for the murder of 13-year-old Leonard Archibald, whose decomposed body was found on the Kortberaadt, foreshore.

Edwards, 29, of Sisters’ Village East Bank Berbice, showed no emotion during his appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, but Christopher, 19, also called Nicholas, repeatedly screamed that he was innocent, and that he was being framed by his alleged accomplice.

The two, who were charged separately, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore.

Christopher is being represented by attorney-at-law Mursalene Bacchus. However, attorney- at-law, Arude Gossai stood in for Bacchus. Edwards was unrepresented.

Prosecutor Inspector, Godfrey Playter told the court that there were still some aspects of the case that were incomplete, and requested a month to submit a report.

The prosecutor also requested that the case be continued at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was set for report on December 8, 2017.

As the two suspects were being escorted to the police vehicle, Christopher belted out to the small crowd: “Everybody, this boy (Edwards) get me in hay innocently and I gon prove it. I ain’t do nobody nothing.”

Edwards, meanwhile, quietly entered the police pick-up that took the accused away

Christopher’s parents, who were also present, shouted: “My son is innocent. Pray my child, pray.”

His father told reporters: “We have witnesses to prove that my son was with us that night. The law is not being fair where the investigation is concerned, but there is a God and all who tried to involve him innocently, my God will intervene. I did not grow my child (like that) and I am very much disappointed.”

His mother stated: “My son is not a criminal, (he) thinking that he brought someone good to his home, but he didn’t know.”

Present also was Walter Archibald, the father of the murdered teen. He expressed satisfaction that the two suspects had been charged.

Leonard Archibald, 13, disappeared two Sundays ago, while following his two sisters to a birthday party.

Police arrested Hillary Edwards and Obediah Christopher a day later. Under intense questioning, Edwards reportedly confessed to luring the teen, raping him until he was unconscious, and dumping his body in the Berbice River.

Leonard Archibald’s bicycle was found five days later aback of Christopher’s house along the Sisters’ Village foreshore. The following day, Leonard Archibald’s partly decomposed body was discovered on the Kortberaadt shore, some two miles from his home. He was laid to rest last Tuesday.

Residents had expressed outrage that Edwards was not placed behind bars for previous sexual molestation crimes committed.

Several victims have since come forward to recount the harrowing events of their torture and sexual assault.