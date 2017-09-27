Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Volda Lawrence elected Vice President at PAHO forum

Sep 27, 2017 News 0

Minister Volda Lawrence was elected, Monday, as the Conference Vice President at the 29th Pan American Sanitary Conference currently taking place in Washington DC.
The conference is a forum of the Pan American Health Organisation.

From left – Dr Karen Boyle (DCMO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Director General WHO) and Minister Volda Lawrence

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

Sep 27, 2017

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships got off to a fast start Monday evening as the national ladies made their debut against SIDM (a combination of Hikers and Saints hockey clubs). The...
Read More
Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO football tourney launched

Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank…Grove inches closer to title with another win; Diamond and KK Warriors also consolidate

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training Center phase begins next week

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training...

Sep 27, 2017

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Georgetown…Ryan Dowding and Jeremy Garrett doubles up as Santos & Conquerors win

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • All in a day

      A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a cow herder and also a farmer. This young lad... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]