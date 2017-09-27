Soulja Bai promise land in Pradoville fuh hurricane victims

Soulja Bai got some people getting vex so till if dem put dem hand pun him he would regret de day he born.

De hurricane slam some islands. Of course we in Guyana and de people in dem islands wha get hit is brothers and sisters in Caricom. De hurricane throw down dem house and from de look of things nuff of these people would never live in a decent house of dem own.

Soulja Bai see de photos and he send Felix who come back wid a sad story. Right away Soulja Bai announce that he prepare to give dem hurricane people land in Guyana.

One lady at de Waterfalls paper seh Soulja Bai can’t tek he eyes and pass she. She apply fuh land and she husband apply fuh land and none of dem ain’t get even a reply.

She complain how she can’t get land but people who get li’l breeze blow up dem behind can get land.

Dem boys seh dem don’t have a problem because Guyana got nuff land. Pradoville alone got enough space to tek everybody from Bermuda. Jagdeo property can hold half of de affected people.

Some of dem wouldn’t even have to build a house. Jagdeo toilet and bathroom alone can hold about a dozen family. And is not like Jagdeo got anybody living wid him.

De maid quarters can hold another 25 families. As fuh de yard, de playground and de exercise field, that can half de people de hurricane touch up.

Dem boys seh that talk fuh rain and talk fuh sun, Guyana is a good country. Is only de people who running it causing trouble.

People in de private sector decide that dem gun collect hurricane relief and send it to Antigua. Li’l Joe tell dem don’t worry bout de transportation; how he cut a deal wid de British and dem gun fly over everything.

He tell de people how de British got two plane and he done arrange to get dem. De next thing dem boys know is that de people deh scrambling to get a boat to carry dem goods. De British seh dem not lending dem plane.

Talk half and always remember, never depend on Guyana promises.