R&T Taxi Service Heritage Tapeball tourney…Craig NDC defeat Demerara Harbor Bridge

Craig NDC defeated Demerara Harbor Bridge Company in the final to lift the R&T Taxi Service Heritage six-over Tapeball cricket tournament Trophy which was organised by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The winning Tapeball Cricket Team after the competition.

Craig defeated GuyOil in the first game of the seven team tournament, while Harbor Bridge beat Ministry of Social Protection and the Ministry of the Presidency got the better of the Ministry of Education, Craig beat Ministry of the Presidency before Harbor Bridge took care of the Guyana Fire Service to book a place in the final with Craig NSC.
Meanwhile, the NCC Staffers won the R&T Taxi Service Heritage Domino competition which was played last Saturday at the GPSU Hall.
Nine teams took part in the competition in which NCC chalked up 74 games to defeat the Supreme Court who marked 65 games and High Court Marshalls, who scored 60 games.
Clearance Whitehead and Leon McGarrell top scored with 16 games each and the next competition is at the same venue on Wednesday October 18 which is a National holiday.

The winning Domino team after the competition.

