Port Mourant Training Centre1 win Mark Henriques Memorial Volleyball Competition

GTCPM1 take junior category

Port Mourant Training Centre1 (PMTC1) continued their winning ways when the Berbice Volleyball Association in collaboration with the Kendall’s Union Sports Club (KUSC) held the Mark Henriques Memorial Volleyball Tournament for teams in Ancient County.

The competition which was played at The KUCS ground at NO19 East Coast Berbice saw action in the senior male and junior male categories.

Five teams PMTC1, PMTC2, Rollers of New Amsterdam, Port Mourant Jaguars and host KUSC participated in the senior male category. After the round robin play off, PMTC1 played unbeaten with PMTC 2 and Rollers tied with wins and losses. However, on the count back Rollers had defeated PMTC2 thus earning a place in the finals against PMTC1.

In the finals, PMTC1 made light work of the Rollers with an easy 2-0 win. They scores were 25-13, 25-18.

The junior category saw four teams taking to the court with GTCPM1, GTCPM2, Corriverton Jets and KUSC being the participants.

Preliminary play saw GTCPM1 defeating KUSC, while GTCPM2 got the better of Jets to set up the final between the two teams from the Port Mourant Training Center.

In the final, which was a 30 points affair, the GTCPM 1 lads got the better of the GTCPM 2 counterparts 30-26 in a keenly contested affair.

At the end of the competition the winning PMTC team received the Mark Henriques Memorial Trophy and Cash Incentives, while Rollers also received trophy and cash. Davendra Latchman of the PMTC 1was adjudged the MVP and was also rewarded.

The top teams in the junior category were also rewarded. Prayers and one minute silence were observed before the start of the day’s competition in memory of Henriques.

The presentation of prizes was done by relatives of the deceased and President of the KUSC Albert Budhoo BVA President Levi Nedd and other officials.

Budhoo took the opportunity to thank the BVA in partnering with them and congratulated the players for their good performances. He promised to seek assistance to have the competition held again.

Nedd expressed gratitude to the sponsor, players, officials and the management of the KUSC.