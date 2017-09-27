Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:57 AM

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training Center phase begins next week

Sep 27, 2017 Sports 0

Phase one (1) of the construction of the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center was launched yesterday at the board room of the local body’s office. Phase 1 is centered on the construction of the pitch, goal nets, in addition to lights to have a playable facility as the training center continues to build through the other phases.

From left Raphael Nabi (Nabi& Sons Ltd), Johannes Van Krimpen (Greenfields), GFF President Wayne Forde, GFF’s First VP, Brigadier (Ret.) Bruce Lovell and GFF’s Second VP Rawlston Adams at yesterday’s launch.

Greenfields, a manufacturer of artificial turf was awarded the contract for the construction of the facility which is scheduled to be completed in January 2018. Greenfields have awarded a sub-contract to Nabi and Sons to do initial land clearing and filling works at the Providence location which is set to begin no later than 6 days.
After the construction of the turf, the facility is planned to have a gym, cool down pool, dorms to ensure lengthy encampment, in addition to kitchen services for high quality catering and commercial spaces that will help generate revenue for the GFF. “Much of that work will commence after the completion of phase one of the project and will take about two (2) years until we (the GFF) have a completed facility”, head of the GFF, Wayne Forde, posited at the media brief yesterday.
According to Forde, one of the benefits of the completed facility will be reduced cost of encamping players which costs the GFF as much as $300,000 per day.

