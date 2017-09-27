Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO football tourney launched

Following the conclusion of a very successful 11-a-side football tournament, local football organizers Petra have kept the ball rolling with the launch of the Turbo Knockout football tournament which is set to begin next week Wednesday with almost $1 million in cash and prizes up from grabs. The simple but significant launching ceremony for the 16-team tournament was held at the Guyana Beverage Company’s head office board room at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The 16 teams will include 11 of the 12 that participated in the Corona Invitational Knockout tournament minus Western Tigers. West Demerara’s Uitvlugt and Poudreyen, East Bank’s Grove hi-tech, along with East Coast’s Buxton Stars and Mahaica Determinators will also be matching skills in the straight eliminator competition for the $500,000 1st prize.

The tournament’s runners up will receive $250,000, third place $125,000, while 4th finishers will pocket $75,000.

Speaking at the launch, Robert Selman, General Manager of the sponsor, Guyana Beverage Company, expressed pleasure in being able to be supporting this tournament, “Our (Guyana Beverage Company) main reason for investing in sports is to help keep youths off the streets. Idle hands and minds are never good. Playing football or any sport is better than to be idling around. In addition to keeping you out of mischief, being active has health benefits.”

Head of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, was present at the launch and he thanked the Guyana Beverage Company, through their Turbo Brand for their continued support of football. In fact, the company which distributes “Fruta” juice and is sponsoring this upcoming knockout competition through their Turbo Brand have been the exclusive sponsors of the Tucville based Fruta Conquerors football team for their over 15 years. The first company to have sponsored a football team in Guyana.