Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO football tourney launched

Sep 27, 2017 Sports 0

Following the conclusion of a very successful 11-a-side football tournament, local football organizers Petra have kept the ball rolling with the launch of the Turbo Knockout football tournament which is set to begin next week Wednesday with almost $1 million in cash and prizes up from grabs. The simple but significant launching ceremony for the 16-team tournament was held at the Guyana Beverage Company’s head office board room at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

From left, Turbo commercial manager Samuel Arjune, GFF head Wayne Forde, Petra Co-director Troy Mendonca, GBC General Manager Robert Selman and Trade Coordinator Raymond Govinda at yesterday’s launch.

The 16 teams will include 11 of the 12 that participated in the Corona Invitational Knockout tournament minus Western Tigers. West Demerara’s Uitvlugt and Poudreyen, East Bank’s Grove hi-tech, along with East Coast’s Buxton Stars and Mahaica Determinators will also be matching skills in the straight eliminator competition for the $500,000 1st prize.
The tournament’s runners up will receive $250,000, third place $125,000, while 4th finishers will pocket $75,000.
Speaking at the launch, Robert Selman, General Manager of the sponsor, Guyana Beverage Company, expressed pleasure in being able to be supporting this tournament, “Our (Guyana Beverage Company) main reason for investing in sports is to help keep youths off the streets. Idle hands and minds are never good. Playing football or any sport is better than to be idling around. In addition to keeping you out of mischief, being active has health benefits.”
Head of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, was present at the launch and he thanked the Guyana Beverage Company, through their Turbo Brand for their continued support of football. In fact, the company which distributes “Fruta” juice and is sponsoring this upcoming knockout competition through their Turbo Brand have been the exclusive sponsors of the Tucville based Fruta Conquerors football team for their over 15 years. The first company to have sponsored a football team in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

Sep 27, 2017

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships got off to a fast start Monday evening as the national ladies made their debut against SIDM (a combination of Hikers and Saints hockey clubs). The...
Read More
Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO football tourney launched

Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank…Grove inches closer to title with another win; Diamond and KK Warriors also consolidate

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training Center phase begins next week

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training...

Sep 27, 2017

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Georgetown…Ryan Dowding and Jeremy Garrett doubles up as Santos & Conquerors win

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • All in a day

      A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a cow herder and also a farmer. This young lad... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]