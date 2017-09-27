GRC assists more fire victims

Ever aware of the trauma suffered by persons, whose lives are disrupted by manmade or natural disasters, the Guyana Relief Council, (GRC) continues to offer assistance to those in need.

Throughout the years, the GRC has had challenges in garnering the resources needed to carry out its mission.

However, despite the limited financial and human resources, the GRC has been making valiant efforts to respond to many calls for assistance occasioned by the recent occurrences of several fires affecting families throughout Guyana.

Yesterday, the Council made donations to six families, whose homes were destroyed by fires.

The presentation brought the number of persons assisted by the Council to date to 54 families, consisting of 171 persons who lost their homes to fires and 15 others who were devastated by high winds, and other issues.

The families were presented with mattresses, stoves, kitchen utensils, clothing and building assistance.

Receipts of the donations include Richard Watters and his family of 1419 Cummings Park, Sophia; Yolanda Persaud and family of E 91 North Sophia; Esther Meertens and family of Lot 4 Back Road Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara; Simone Durant and family of B Field Sophia Reserve; Melisa Ramlakhan and family of Lot E 91 North Sophia; Savitri Shivgobin and family of 68 Relf Section Alness Village.

During the simple presentation ceremony, officials of the GRC encouraged members of the public to contribute to sustaining our humanitarian mission by giving of their time and expertise and by donating cash or kind to their cause.

“We can only succeed by your generous contributions. Call us on telephone numbers # 225-3081 and let us know how you can help.”

The Guyana Relief Council is a not-for-profit voluntary organisation which aims to bring relief to all people affected by any kind of disaster, regardless of race, colour or creed.