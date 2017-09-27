GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Georgetown…Ryan Dowding and Jeremy Garrett doubles up as Santos & Conquerors win

Santos, Fruta conquerors and Alpha United romped to victories, while Pele and Order and Discipline battled to a draw when competition in the Georgetown Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Saturday last at the Tucville ground.

Santos blanked Eastveldt 2-0; Conquerors were equally dismissive of the Georgetown Football Club in their 3-0 win, while Alpha tucked two past Camptown without reply.

Santos’ win was crafted by Ryan Dowding who netted both goals in the 11th and 16th minute of the first half, Eastveldt were kept from responding. Jeremy Garrett opened proceedings for Conquerors in the 22nd minute with the advantage being doubled four minutes later when Turston Gordon found the back of the nets.

The win was formalised for the home team when Garrett achieved his brace in the 38th minute.

Alpha also sealed full points within the first half, thanks to goals from Julian Bamfield in the 10th minute and Mark Cameron six minutes later.

Even the drawn encounter between Pele and Order & Discipline was settled in the opening half. Pele’s 15th minute goal off the boot of Sherwin James cancelled out Order & Discipline’s goal which was scored by Alex Best in the 7th minute.