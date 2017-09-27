Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Georgetown…Ryan Dowding and Jeremy Garrett doubles up as Santos & Conquerors win

Sep 27, 2017 Sports 0

Santos, Fruta conquerors and Alpha United romped to victories, while Pele and Order and Discipline battled to a draw when competition in the Georgetown Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Saturday last at the Tucville ground.

Jeremy Garrett – Fruta Conquerors FC

Santos blanked Eastveldt 2-0; Conquerors were equally dismissive of the Georgetown Football Club in their 3-0 win, while Alpha tucked two past Camptown without reply.
Santos’ win was crafted by Ryan Dowding who netted both goals in the 11th and 16th minute of the first half, Eastveldt were kept from responding. Jeremy Garrett opened proceedings for Conquerors in the 22nd minute with the advantage being doubled four minutes later when Turston Gordon found the back of the nets.
The win was formalised for the home team when Garrett achieved his brace in the 38th minute.
Alpha also sealed full points within the first half, thanks to goals from Julian Bamfield in the 10th minute and Mark Cameron six minutes later.
Even the drawn encounter between Pele and Order & Discipline was settled in the opening half. Pele’s 15th minute goal off the boot of Sherwin James cancelled out Order & Discipline’s goal which was scored by Alex Best in the 7th minute.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

Sep 27, 2017

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships got off to a fast start Monday evening as the national ladies made their debut against SIDM (a combination of Hikers and Saints hockey clubs). The...
Read More
Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO football tourney launched

Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank…Grove inches closer to title with another win; Diamond and KK Warriors also consolidate

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training Center phase begins next week

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training...

Sep 27, 2017

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Georgetown…Ryan Dowding and Jeremy Garrett doubles up as Santos & Conquerors win

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • All in a day

      A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a cow herder and also a farmer. This young lad... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]