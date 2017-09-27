GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank…Grove inches closer to title with another win; Diamond and KK Warriors also consolidate

Grove Hi Tech kept their unblemished record intact with another fine display when they defeated Friendship All Stars 3-1 to notch up their 12th win in as many matches on Sunday last when second-round rivalry in the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Grove Playfield.

Also securing wins were Diamond United which toppled Highway United also by a 3-1 score-line, while Kuru Kururu Warriors needled Mocha Champs in the other match that was played.

Grove, which only conceded a pair of goals in the first round (8 matches) conceded their first of this round with the Friendship side looking threatening in spurts but the home team played a composed game to record yet another win in continuing their impressive run of form.

Tyrese David opened the scoring on 25 minutes, Friendship proving to be tough opponents. Despite dominating play, Grove was only able to double the score one minute to half time when defender Kevin Padmore fired a powerful shot from outside the area that rocketed into the back of the nets.

On resumption, Friendship responded with a goal of their own on 51 minutes, Ethan Mc Lennon firing across goal to beat Usher Jones in goal for Grove. It was only the third time that Jones conceded in 12-matches.

Paul Fields made it a 3-1 game in favour of Grove when he scored in the 62nd minute, it was the final score; Grove stands large and in charge on 36 points having won every single match to date.

Diamond Untied continues to enjoy a huge season at both the Under-11 and 17 levels when they recorded their fifth win to jump into the fourth position with a solid 3-1 win over Highway United, formerly Circuitville Jaguars.

Diamond’s Captain Teon Forde led from the front again when he opened the scoring in the 29th minute and ten minutes later, the advantage was doubled on account of an own goal which was scored by Highway United’s Michael Williams.

Highway United were able to pull one back in the 62nd minute thanks to a Mellon Josiah effort but Diamond restored the two goals cushion in the 76th minute when Forde converted his second of the match.

Despite the loss, Highway United remain just ahead of Diamond United on goal difference, both having recorded 5 wins each along with a similar amount of loses with one draw each.

Kuru Kururu Warriors have maintained their encouraging run by recording their seventh win in 10-matches by needling Mocha Champs which have only themselves to blame for squandering numerous opportunities.

The Warriors netted the lone and winning goal on half hour through an Anthony Roberts strike to seal full points and consolidate the Warriors’ second place on the points table. It was also the Linden Soesdyke Highway based side’s 29th goal of the league, the most scored by any club.

Matches will continue on Sunday at the same venue.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Grove Hi Tech 12 12 0 0 27 3 +24 36

K.K Warriors 10 7 2 1 29 12 +17 23

Highway United 11 5 5 1 20 12 +8 16

Diamond United 11 5 5 1 12 23 -11 16

Soesdyke Falcons 9 5 4 0 21 8 +13 15

Agricola 10 5 5 0 15 15 0 15

Herstelling Raiders 9 3 5 1 11 29 -13 10

Friendship 12 3 9 0 3 20 -17 9

Mocha Champs 11 1 10 0 2 17 -15 3