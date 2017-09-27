Five held for Freeman Street robbery/murder

– suspect confesses after girlfriend refuses to provide alibi

A suspect in last Saturday’s robbery/murder at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, has reportedly admitted to his involvement in the crime, while one of his alleged accomplices claimed that he tried to persuade the gang not to go through with the plan.

They are among five people, including two women, who have been held for the brutal home invasion, which ended with 58-year-old Fazal Shaheed being riddled with bullets, and two of his brothers wounded.

Police said that the suspects are from Freeman Street and are between the ages of 17 and 25. Investigators said that the attackers knew their victims, who have relatives in the same area.

Police sources said that one of the suspects had initially claimed that he was at his girlfriend’s when the robbery took place.

But the girlfriend told investigators that the suspect had told her to say that they were together, if the police questioned her. This suspect reportedly claimed that they killed Fazal Shaheed because he put up a resistance.

Another detained man reportedly told detectives that he knew of the plans, and had “peeped” (checked ) the house where the victims were staying on the day of the robbery.

He claimed that he told the gang that the family did not appear to have much of value and suggested that they call off their plan. However, another gang member reportedly said that “is foreign they come from; they got to have something.”

Although the suspect denied participating in the robbery, one of the detained men claims he was present.

The gunmen entered the Freeman Street, East La Penitence home, around 23.45 hrs on Saturday while the brothers and other relatives were planning a memorial service for their father.

Fazal Shaheed, of Lot 61 Cropper Street, Albion, Berbice was shot at least four times, reportedly during a scuffle with the robbers. He succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

His younger brother, Tallim Shaheed, 50, of Toronto, Canada, was shot in the back. Shalim Shaheed, 53, of New York, was shot in the abdomen. They have been admitted to the GPHC.

According to the eldest brother, Raymon Shaheed, some of his relatives who came from overseas, were gathered at the premises in preparation for a memorial service to mark their dad’s first death anniversary.

He recalled that he and his wife, along with some other relatives, left for his residence at Subryanville, Georgetown, before the attack.

He said that about an hour later, he received a phone call from his sister, who told him that his three brothers were shot and that he needed to return to the East La Penitence residence.

Shaheed said that he drove as fast as he could. But upon arrival at the home he was informed that a taxi had already transported his brothers to the hospital.

He barged into the triage room where he saw his brother, Fazal lying motionless on a bed with about four gunshot wounds. One wound was in the region of his heart.

He added that Shalim was admitted in a critical condition but is now stable following surgery.

He said that his other brother, Tallim, sustained one gunshot wound to his back. The bullet exited through his armpit.

“Tallim is doing much better. He recently had a coronary artery bypass (heart surgery) and he requested his medication and some other personal stuff. The entire family is hoping for the best.”

A teary eyed Raymon Shaheed said: “Just imagine we came for our father’s one year death memorial and now we have to end up burying our brother. When I leave last evening, the gate had a padlock; so my assumption is that the bandits had to jump over the fence and when they finish they exited through the back.”

He said that the bandits escaped with his brother’s wedding band and sister’s handbag which they removed from one of the bedrooms.