Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EU re-launches trade export website

Sep 27, 2017 News 0

 

Yesterday, the European Commission’s Directorate for Trade re-launched its Export Helpdesk under a new name with a new look.
According to the Commission, the new website is highly responsive to mobile devices and is free of images and graphs to keep it light so that it can be used in regions where internet connectivity might be weak at times.
It can be accessed at tradehelpdesk.europa.eu
“The European Commission has put in place a freely accessible online service that informs business in and outside the EU on how to export to Europe. The tool reflects in real time the EU’s import conditions for any type of product, be it machinery, chemicals, textiles, food or wines.”
According to the Commission, the Trade Helpdesk Service is publicly accessible via the internet, is free of charge and does not require registration.

A snapshot of the EU website

“Businesses in particular small and medium enterprises, business organisations, chambers of commerce, export promotion agencies are urged to utilise the service. The core part of the database is the product requirements such as sanitary and phyto-sanitary rules, technical standards, labelling rules for the EU market. They are regularly updated according to changes in the EU legislation and can be searched by product-code.”
The database also includes the applied import duties for all goods listed in the EU tariff schedule (around 15 000 entries) information on import procedures for the EU and for each member state together with contacts of competent authorities in each state.
“The VAT and excise duty rates in the 28 Member state and trade statistics complement this information. Companies can also send their individual requests.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins with rapid action

Sep 27, 2017

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships got off to a fast start Monday evening as the national ladies made their debut against SIDM (a combination of Hikers and Saints hockey clubs). The...
Read More
Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO football tourney launched

Guyana Beverage Company sponsored Turbo KO...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank…Grove inches closer to title with another win; Diamond and KK Warriors also consolidate

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training Center phase begins next week

Initial works on the GFF’s National Training...

Sep 27, 2017

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School...

Sep 27, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Georgetown…Ryan Dowding and Jeremy Garrett doubles up as Santos & Conquerors win

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • All in a day

      A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a cow herder and also a farmer. This young lad... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]