EU re-launches trade export website

Yesterday, the European Commission’s Directorate for Trade re-launched its Export Helpdesk under a new name with a new look.

According to the Commission, the new website is highly responsive to mobile devices and is free of images and graphs to keep it light so that it can be used in regions where internet connectivity might be weak at times.

It can be accessed at tradehelpdesk.europa.eu

“The European Commission has put in place a freely accessible online service that informs business in and outside the EU on how to export to Europe. The tool reflects in real time the EU’s import conditions for any type of product, be it machinery, chemicals, textiles, food or wines.”

According to the Commission, the Trade Helpdesk Service is publicly accessible via the internet, is free of charge and does not require registration.

“Businesses in particular small and medium enterprises, business organisations, chambers of commerce, export promotion agencies are urged to utilise the service. The core part of the database is the product requirements such as sanitary and phyto-sanitary rules, technical standards, labelling rules for the EU market. They are regularly updated according to changes in the EU legislation and can be searched by product-code.”

The database also includes the applied import duties for all goods listed in the EU tariff schedule (around 15 000 entries) information on import procedures for the EU and for each member state together with contacts of competent authorities in each state.

“The VAT and excise duty rates in the 28 Member state and trade statistics complement this information. Companies can also send their individual requests.