Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions

Play in the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Inter School competition continued with matches in the Lower Corentyne Zone. The day’s event, which was held at the Guysuco Apprentice Hostel Compound, saw three male’s teams and one female team participating. The schools that participated in the male category were Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS), Lower Corentyne Secondary School (LCSS), Port Mourant Secondary (PMSS) and J. C. Chandisingh Secondary (JCCCS).

Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary was the lone female team that showed up to play.

In the end it was CCSS that played unbeaten during the day to win. They defeated PMSS 2-1 in the final after earlier defeating them in the preliminary round.

Results of preliminary matches saw CCSS whipping PMSS 30-12. The lads from PMSS then bounced back to beat JCCSS 30-19. It was a close encounter between CCSS and LCSS with CCSS prevailing 30-21. The next encounter saw PMSS winning from LCSS 30-21. CCSS then defeated JCCS 30- 20, while the final preliminary game saw LCSS beating JCCSS 30-16.

In the final, which was a best of three affair, saw the PMSS lads winning the first set at 25-27 to take a 1-0 lead. However, after that the CCSS lads regrouped nicely to hammer the PMSS with crushing wins in the next two sets. The scores were 25-8, 15-7 for the 2-1 win.

It means that the Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary and the Port Mourant Secondary will represent the zone in the male final, while Corentyne Comprehensive will be their representative in the female category.

The competition was expected to continue yesterday with play in the New Amsterdam/ Canje Zone at the Berbice High School Compound.

The Schools have been divided into four zones which are seeing play on different days. The top two teams in each zone will advance to the quarter finals stage of the tournament. The quarter, semi and finals will be played on a date to be announced at Port Mourant.

Apart from the lower Corentyne representatives, also making it to the other rounds are Tagore Memorial and Skeldon High on the male side and Skeldon Line Path in the female category from the Upper Corentyne Zone.

From the Central Corentyne zone, advancing are Central Corentyne Secondary School CCSS and Manchester Secondary School (MSS), while on the distaff side the representatives are Central Corentyne and Manchester Secondary. (Samuel Whyte)