Anger, frustration as raped teen laid to rest

– Regional Chairman challenges residents to take back community

By Malisa Playter Harry

Amidst the scorching midmorning sun, residents along the East Bank Berbice and from afar joined regional officials, students, relatives and friends to pay their last respects to the murdered Leonard Archibald, 13.

As emotions overflowed at the funeral service persons muttered between themselves, “He coulda been alive today if something bin do early on”; “The police slack in (here) that’s why we end up so,” and many other comments, all negative to the police.

As Archibald’s body arrived at his parents’ home in Brother’s Village, East Bank Berbice, around 10:45 hrs, his entrance was met with stifled sobs from within the gathering. Persons were still speechless and in shock.

Some residents vented frustration and anger at the parents of the accused who did not show up to the funeral. One person said, “How you think it look? It look like you ah support you child fuh what he do to that child. You na even seh leh you show you face and grieve with this family.”

During the service Regional Chairman, David Armogan, was called upon to express his condolences to the grieving family. He also used the opportunity to urge persons to focus on finding the root cause of the problem.

Armogan condemned the barbaric act. He stressed, “Our region should not have these things; our region should be peaceful; people should be able to walk freely.” He underscored that it is not the fault of the parents or the child himself but rather those in the community and in authority should all take some blame for what took place.

“Maybe if we had taken the precaution early we could have avoided this. We didn’t do that. Maybe we are all at fault, not only the police but the neighborhood as well.” The chairman urged them to take back their community and make it safe again. “Take back your community; that is your responsibility, take it back from these rogue elements.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Regional Committee in Region Six, Barbara Pilgrim, in her message sounded the clarion call to embrace each other and to work with authorities together so that the children of today can have a better future.

Voloika Jaikishun, Regional Education Officer, also conveyed her sympathy on behalf of the Department of Education. She said, “Don’t hide it, don’t take settlement. Act and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

President David Granger also extended sincere condolences to young Leonard Archibald’s parents, siblings, other relatives and friends.

Students from the Overwinning Primary School along with teachers paid tributes to the murdered teen by way of songs, poetry and messages.

His final resting place was at the Lonsdale Cemetery.

Archibald, 13, had his life cut short after he was brutally raped and dumped in the Berbice River to die by a serial rapist Hillary Edwards and his accomplice Christopher. The lad went missing on his father’s birthday, two Sunday’s ago. He had accompanied his sisters to a birthday celebration a village away.

Young Archibald led the way by bicycle after leaving the party with his sisters but he never returned home.

One of the suspects has since confessed to sodomising the teen until he was unconscious and then dumping his body in the Berbice River. Leonard’s partly decomposed body was discovered two days ago on the Korthbraadt Foreshore, East Bank Berbice, approximately two miles away from his home. It was entangled in vines.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court today for the gruesome crime.