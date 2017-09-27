200 Day Care facilities registered, 53 licensed

Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:57 AM

More than 200 day-care facilities have been registered to date across the nation. The registration and licensing of these facilities are part of the Ministry of Social Protection’s Early Childhood Development Programme.
This was disclosed by the Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) Ann Greene). The CPA has been working to monitor and boost the level of service provided by early childhood/daycare facilities.
The Ministry of Social Protection has been highlighting the importance of adequate documentation for Early Childhood/Day Care centres. To this end, the agency has been working to ensure the licensing of these facilities. The centres are required to first register. Once having met the necessary criteria, the facilities are then licensed.
The standards outlined for accreditation entail completion of a registration form provided by the CPA, possession of a valid police clearance, a food handler’s certificate, and medical certificate. These documents are then submitted to the CPA for the approval.

Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ann Greene


The criteria were framed by the Guyana Fire Service, and the Buildings and Public Health Unit under the Georgetown Mayor and City Council. Implementation is a statutory requirement of the Childcare and Development Services Act of 2011. The Act was assented to by President David Granger and gazetted in September 2015.
Last May, for the first time, 13 child care facilities were registered in Essequibo, Region Two, and as recent as July, another 13 childcare facilities were registered and licensed in Linden, Region Ten. The CPA will be visiting Berbice in the coming weeks to complete evaluation for registering and licensing.

