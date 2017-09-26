Wanted man found hiding under bed in abandoned house

A barefaced bandit, who was sentenced to three years in his absence, has been nabbed and sent to jail to begin serving his time.

Desmond Griffith, 23, of 1046 East Canefield, East Canje, was nabbed by police who had intensified their search for him.

Acting on information, about 16:30 hrs the police swooped down on an abandoned house next to where the bandit lived. Upon seeing the cops, the man hid himself. He was found hiding under a bed in one of the rooms amidst some old furniture.

He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to the prison authorities to begin serving his time.

The police had reported that on Saturday March 11, last, around 09:00 hrs. Griffith entered a grocery shop with intent to rob the occupants, but was caught and beaten. He was hogtied and handed over to the police.

He appeared in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to jail. Griffith was subsequently granted bail. He eventually stopped attending court. He was found guilty and sentenced to three years in jail in his absence by Magistrate Alex Moore. He was charged with attempt to commit a felony—robbery under arms.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question, the bandit, who was armed with a knife, entered Chung’s Grocery at Betsy Ground, East Canje and attempted to rob the business place.

However, his attempt was thwarted. He was captured, subdued and beaten by residents. Information revealed that the owner was at home with his wife in the lower flat of their two- storey building. His wife had just finished showering and had entered the upper flat.

The businessman suddenly felt something pressed to his neck and someone ordering him to freeze. He did not take it for anything as he thought it was one of his friends playing a prank.

The two became engaged in a scuffle. The bandit subsequently freed himself from the owner and ran upstairs to his wife. The woman encountered the intruder on the inside steps. Her children had locked themselves in their rooms.

The bandit ran back down the stairs and was again confronted by the owner as he attempted to flee. Neighbours, who had heard the couple’s cries for help, responded and helped to subdue the thief who was subsequently tied up and handed over to the police.