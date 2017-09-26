Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Task Force takes TIP fight to Region Seven miners, communities

Sep 26, 2017

Miners who participated in a TIP awareness
session at a mining camp at Karowieng Backdam

An eight-member team from the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons featuring representation from the Ministry of Public Security, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Ministry of Social Protection, is taking the fight to the hinterland.
According to the Ministry of Public Security, the team visited mining camps, indigenous settlements and landings in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, between September 15 and September 19, last, to bring awareness of the issue.
The ministry disclosed that the team was based in Imbaimadai and held interactive sessions with villagers and miners at the landing, and at Jawalla, Kamarang, Kako, Karoweing Backdam and mining camps near Chai Chai Falls and below Abau Creek.
The team also visited Fort Knox and a number of ‘dragas’ along the Mazaruni River to distribute brochures and other anti-trafficking in persons’ paraphernalia, including posters, hats, bags and wristbands.
“The sessions and information shared were generally well received. Participants were encouraged to make use of the confidential, 24/7 TIP hotline numbers – 227-4083/623-5030 – or to make contact with local police, mines officers, Toshaos, village councillors or the Community Development Officer wherever relevant or wherever it was not possible to reach the hotline.”
There have been several incidents of TIP cases, especially in the gold mining communities.
The task force was appointed to combat the incidents.
“The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons remains committed to fighting human trafficking through its public education programme implemented via collaboration among its member agencies and other stakeholders.”

