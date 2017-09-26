Smithfield pensioner accused of clubbing wife to death

A Smithfield, New Amsterdam resident was yesterday charged with the capital offence of murder committed on his wife.

Randolph Tahal, 56, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate court before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the charge of killing his wife Janet Tahal, 58.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Moore cited the nature of the matter and denied bail.

The matter was set for report and fixture on October 27, 2017.

Information initially reported in sections of the media stated that the woman and the accused had a heated argument two Sundays ago. The disagreement escalated and it is alleged that the accused clubbed her on the head several times with a piece of wood, rendering her unconscious and bleeding.

She was reportedly rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and later moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted. She succumbed a few days later.

However, daughter of the accused and deceased, Jennifer Khan, has refuted allegations and reports that her father murdered her mother.

Khan told reporters that it was her father who reportedly found her mother lying in the bedroom unconscious and bleeding.

“Dad loved his family; he would never hurt my mother and leave her there to die. He was the one that took her to the hospital,” she lamented.

According to Khan, her mother fell ill that very Sunday night and after being admitted to the hospital, a CT scan was conducted which reportedly revealed that the woman suffered a stroke. However, Khan disclosed that a Post Mortem report stated that her mother died from Respiratory failure, “I don’t know what is going on; they holding my dad for this. I don’t believe my dad did this.”

Meanwhile, in a surprising trail of events the young woman divulged that her parents’ home was broken and entered with several articles missing; inclusive of her mother’s personal documents, television set, gas bottle, jewellery, house and gate keys.

She stated that there was no sign of forced entry but mentioned that prior to the break and enter the keys to house mysteriously went missing. It was also made public that Janet Tahal was a heavy drinker after her son passed away years ago, Khan, her daughter said, “She hasn’t been the same since.”