PI into shooting of ‘John Kirby’ down to final witness

A police rank stationed at the Grove Police Station, is the final witness to testify on behalf of the prosecution in the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the shooting of Martin Atwell, also known as John Kirby.

Former policeman Lloyd Lyte, 43, is currently out on $150,000 bail for the offence which alleges that on November 14, 2016, he discharged a loaded firearm at Atwell, with intent to murder him.

Based on reports, Atwell was standing outside the ‘Wings and Things’ bar, on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown when an argument ensued between him and Lyte.

Police said the row started after Atwell refused to remove some beer bottles he placed on the trunk of Lyte’s vehicle. It is alleged that after the argument, the ex-cop went into the bar, but Atwell followed him, pulled out a firearm and shot at him. The man immediately drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds at Atwell, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.

When the matter came up yesterday, Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt disclosed that the police rank has to testify in relation to a statement he collected from former policeman Anthony Primo, who is now permanently residing overseas.

The police rank is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, when the PI continues.

Testifying yesterday was Superintendent of Police, Phillip Azore, who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station. During his testimony, the senior police rank told the court that he has received training in gun powder residue both locally and in the Caribbean. He said that he has examined over 300 samples of gunpowder residue.

Thereafter, Superintendent Azore was cross examined by Attorney-at-Law Satish Kissoon who is representing Lyte.

Earlier on in the PI, Atwell testified that prior to the shooting; he was drinking Double Black whisky at the bar and feeling nice. Also testifying was Police Constable Kevis Thomas, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown and attached to the Crime Laboratory.

According to the police witness, he carried out a gun powder residue examination on Atwell.

In May, Atwell, who is said to be a father of 30, was released on $200,000 bail, after he pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleged that he attempted to pervert the course of justice.

Particulars of that charge alleged that Atwell, 45, of Lot 374 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown contacted Hurst Simons to give false information to the police.

The offence allegedly occurred on May 15 in Georgetown.

Court facts indicate that on the day in question, Simons dropped off Atwell’s son, Jose Atwell at his destination. However, after Jose disembarked the vehicle, Simons, upon checking found a loaded firearm in the seat in which Jose was sitting.

Jose has been charged for being in illegal possession of a 9mm pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition.