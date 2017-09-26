Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Domino teams in Wakenaam will renew their rivalry when the Mike’s Pharmacy /Trophy Stall competition gets underway at 10:00hrs on Sunday at Good Success.

Among the teams set to vie for supremacy are Underdog, All Stars, Seawall Boys, Melville, Eastern Wakenaam and Quick Pick.

The winning and runner up teams as well as the Most Valuable Player in the final will be given prizes.

Vishal Narine, a representative of the sponsors who recently presented the trophies to Zaheer Mohamed of Wakenaam, said they are pleased to be part of the competition, while Mohamed thanked the entities for their input.