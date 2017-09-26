Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM
Domino teams in Wakenaam will renew their rivalry when the Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall competition gets underway at 10:00hrs on Sunday at Good Success.
Among the teams set to vie for supremacy are Underdog, All Stars, Seawall Boys, Melville, Eastern Wakenaam and Quick Pick.
The winning and runner up teams as well as the Most Valuable Player in the final will be given prizes.
Vishal Narine, a representative of the sponsors who recently presented the trophies to Zaheer Mohamed of Wakenaam, said they are pleased to be part of the competition, while Mohamed thanked the entities for their input.
Sep 26, 2017Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club....
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
There is no question in my mind; David Granger is going to end his first term without any serious confrontation with at least... more
The international community must be wary of Guyana. Ever since 1989, the international community has been engaged in promoting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]