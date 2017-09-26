Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Sep 26, 2017 Sports 0

Domino teams in Wakenaam will renew their rivalry when the Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall competition gets underway at 10:00hrs on Sunday at Good Success.
Among the teams set to vie for supremacy are Underdog, All Stars, Seawall Boys, Melville, Eastern Wakenaam and Quick Pick.
The winning and runner up teams as well as the Most Valuable Player in the final will be given prizes.
Vishal Narine, a representative of the sponsors who recently presented the trophies to Zaheer Mohamed of Wakenaam, said they are pleased to be part of the competition, while Mohamed thanked the entities for their input.

More in this category

Sports

Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at Football; Mahdia, Pakuri Warriors take cricket titles

Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at...

Sep 26, 2017

Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club....
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all divisions final, Pacesetters complete double over Eagles

GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all...

Sep 26, 2017

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for...

Sep 26, 2017

Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s Annual Golf Classic trophy

Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s...

Sep 26, 2017

GKF host another successful Senior Championships

GKF host another successful Senior Championships

Sep 26, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara… Pouderoyen blank Uitvlugt; Wales edge Jetty Gunners

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]